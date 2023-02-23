https://sputniknews.com/20230223/putin-to-suspend-start-treaty-over-us-meddling-in-ukraine-1107719872.html
Putin to Suspend START Treaty Over US Meddling in Ukraine
Putin to Suspend START Treaty Over US Meddling in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the reasons why President Putin plans to suspend the START treaty.
Putin to suspend START treaty over U.S. meddling in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the reasons why President Putin plans to suspend the START treaty.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistScott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons InspectorAngie Wong - Political CommentatorScott Sands - Ohio radio host -The Scott Sands Show- senior VP ProgrammingIn the first hour, Ted Rall joined Fault Lines to discuss anchor Don Lemon returning to CNN network after undergoing training for his sexist comments.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to talk about President Putin's speech on Russia leaving the nuclear arms control treaty known as START due to the US meddling in the Ukrainian conflict.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political commentator Angie Wong about the racial comments made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley.Later in the last hour, Ohio resident and radio host Scott Sands talked to Fault Lines about the ongoing environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio in early February.
Putin to Suspend START Treaty Over US Meddling in Ukraine
04:03 GMT 23.02.2023 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 23.02.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the reasons why President Putin plans to suspend the START treaty.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector
Angie Wong - Political Commentator
Scott Sands - Ohio radio host -The Scott Sands Show- senior VP Programming
In the first hour, Ted Rall joined Fault Lines to discuss anchor Don Lemon returning to CNN network after undergoing training for his sexist comments.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to talk about President Putin’s speech on Russia leaving the nuclear arms control treaty known as START due to the US meddling in the Ukrainian conflict.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political commentator Angie Wong about the racial comments made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
Later in the last hour, Ohio resident and radio host Scott Sands talked to Fault Lines about the ongoing environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio in early February.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.