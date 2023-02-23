https://sputniknews.com/20230223/putin-to-suspend-start-treaty-over-us-meddling-in-ukraine-1107719872.html

Putin to Suspend START Treaty Over US Meddling in Ukraine

Putin to Suspend START Treaty Over US Meddling in Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the... 23.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-23T04:03+0000

2023-02-23T04:03+0000

2023-02-23T09:27+0000

fault lines

radio

ohio

joe biden

nord stream

cnn

don lemon

nikki haley

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107719726_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_99b04789e82cc28d95804a236b0721ab.png

Putin to suspend START treaty over U.S. meddling in Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the reasons why President Putin plans to suspend the START treaty.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistScott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons InspectorAngie Wong - Political CommentatorScott Sands - Ohio radio host -The Scott Sands Show- senior VP ProgrammingIn the first hour, Ted Rall joined Fault Lines to discuss anchor Don Lemon returning to CNN network after undergoing training for his sexist comments.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to talk about President Putin’s speech on Russia leaving the nuclear arms control treaty known as START due to the US meddling in the Ukrainian conflict.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political commentator Angie Wong about the racial comments made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley.Later in the last hour, Ohio resident and radio host Scott Sands talked to Fault Lines about the ongoing environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio in early February.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

radio, ohio, joe biden, nord stream, cnn, don lemon, nikki haley, аудио