https://sputniknews.com/20230223/mtg-slams-biden-for-kissing-zelenskys-a--dragging-us-all-kicking-and-screaming-into-world-war-1107726201.html

MTG Slams Biden For 'Kissing Zelensky’s A** & Dragging US All Kicking And Screaming Into World War'

MTG Slams Biden For 'Kissing Zelensky’s A** & Dragging US All Kicking And Screaming Into World War'

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Twitter to denounce President Joe Biden for visiting Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky instead of paying more attention to the chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

2023-02-23T05:51+0000

2023-02-23T05:51+0000

2023-02-23T05:51+0000

americas

us

marjorie taylor greene

donald trump

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105694496_0:0:2997:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_55b4fa57351406f1d35573b53c5b20a4.jpg

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene did not mince words as she denounced President Joe Biden for visiting Ukraine and cozying up to Volodymyr Zelensky instead of paying more attention to the chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.The Republican who is also known by her initials MTG went on Twitter to point out that while former US President Donald Trump came to support the people of Ohio, Joe Biden opted to travel to Kiev, promising more lethal aid to Ukraine.Many Twitter users concurred with the Republican Congresswoman. On February 22, during his trip to East Palestine, Ohio, Donald Trump slammed the federal response to the aftermath of the so-called “controlled release” in which dozens of train cars filled with toxic chemicals were burned in open-air fires after derailing earlier this month. Wearing his trademark “Make America Great Again” cap, Trump blasted the Biden administration for its “indifference and betrayal.” Trump spoke at a firehouse not far from where more than three dozen freight cars had come off the tracks. “I sincerely hope,” said Trump, that when Biden gets “back from touring Ukraine, that he’s got some money left over – cause now we’re at $117 billion.”Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday had also denounced Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine - a state that "would lead the United States to a world war.""Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war," Greene said on Twitter, as she urged impeachment proceedings against Biden "before it’s too late."President Joe Biden's trip to Poland and the unannounced visit to Ukraine have been widely criticized by a number of Republicans, who accused POTUS of neglecting his own country's needs.On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate and ethylene into the environment. Since then, local residents have been complaining of health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes. They have also been concerned about the long-term health risks, such as cancer.

https://sputniknews.com/20230223/trump-slams-biden-for-ohio-inaction-ukraine-funding-hope-theres-some-left-for-east-palestine-1107723291.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230220/us-congresswoman-slams-biden-for-visiting-ukraine-which-is-leading-us-to-world-war-1107635697.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

mtg, congresswoman, marjorie taylor greene, joe biden, volodymyr zelensky’, world war, ukraine visit, east palestine, ohio, train derailment, chemical disaster in east palestine, cars with hazardous materials derailed