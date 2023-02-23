Mike Flynn Lauds President Putin's Words on 'Family & God as Strong Values West is Destroying'
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, February 21, 2023
© Sputnik / POOL/
President Vladimir Putin in the course of his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21 accused the West of waging an aggressive information and culture war against Russia, and said the country would protect its children from Western-style spiritual “degradation, degeneration.”
Former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has expressed admiration for the values supported and promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in opposition to the ideology of the West.
Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn went on Twitter to underscore that it was “fascinating” to hear the Russian leader discuss "the strong values the West is destroying”.
While delivering his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, Vladimir Putin had deplored the kind of spiritual “degradation and degeneration” that has already befallen many Western countries.
“They can’t help but realize that it’s not possible to defeat Russia on the battlefield, and so they are carrying out ever-more aggressive information attacks against us. The chosen target is, first and foremost, our young people, the younger generations. And here again they lie constantly, distort historical facts, engage in non-stop attacks on our culture, on the Russian Orthodox Church, and other traditional religious organizations of our country,” Putin said during his speech to the Federal Assembly.
He continued:
“Look at what they’re doing to their own peoples: the destruction of the family, of cultural and national identity, perversions and abuses against children, up to pedophilia, are declared to the norm, the norm of their lives, while clergymen and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages.”
The Twitter post on Putin's words made by Mike Flynn, who was the 24th US National Security Advisor during the first 22 days of the Donald Trump administration, prompted many on the internet to weigh in. Some remarked that Putin "seems genuine" while "everything about Zelensky seems manufactured."
Others agreed that the support for traditional family values expressed by the Russian President were "exactly the words we should be hearing."
Earlier, Twitter users similarly commented on Putin's speech after a post made by a user under the name of @stillgray, who asked what tweeps thought of his words about "the culture war."
This set off a thread, where people commented that the Russian leader's words "ring very true of the sad state of America."
