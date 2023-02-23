https://sputniknews.com/20230223/mike-flynn-lauds-president-putins-words-on-family--god-as-strong-values-west-is-destroying-1107729204.html

Mike Flynn Lauds President Putin's Words on 'Family & God as Strong Values West is Destroying'

Mike Flynn Lauds President Putin's Words on 'Family & God as Strong Values West is Destroying'

Mike Flynn said he was fascinated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's words on 'family and God as strong values the west is destroying'.

Former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has expressed admiration for the values supported and promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in opposition to the ideology of the West.Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn went on Twitter to underscore that it was “fascinating” to hear the Russian leader discuss "the strong values the West is destroying”.While delivering his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, Vladimir Putin had deplored the kind of spiritual “degradation and degeneration” that has already befallen many Western countries.He continued:“Look at what they’re doing to their own peoples: the destruction of the family, of cultural and national identity, perversions and abuses against children, up to pedophilia, are declared to the norm, the norm of their lives, while clergymen and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages.”The Twitter post on Putin's words made by Mike Flynn, who was the 24th US National Security Advisor during the first 22 days of the Donald Trump administration, prompted many on the internet to weigh in. Some remarked that Putin "seems genuine" while "everything about Zelensky seems manufactured."Others agreed that the support for traditional family values expressed by the Russian President were "exactly the words we should be hearing."Earlier, Twitter users similarly commented on Putin's speech after a post made by a user under the name of @stillgray, who asked what tweeps thought of his words about "the culture war."This set off a thread, where people commented that the Russian leader's words "ring very true of the sad state of America."

