LIVE UPDATES: Czech Republic Reportedly Provides Weapons Worth $455Mln to Ukraine

A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
After Russia's operation "to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" began, the United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Kiev. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Ukraine, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Check out Sputnik's live updates for more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:16 GMT 23.02.2023
Military Aircraft Crashes in Russia's Belgorod Region, Local Authorities Say
A military aircraft crashed in Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday, adding that an investigation team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the ground.
"In the Valuysky urban district, a [Russian] Defense Ministry plane crashed. An investigation team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are currently working on the ground. The reason for the incident is being investigated. The situation is under control," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
08:14 GMT 23.02.2023
About 100 Police Sappers From Poland Were Secretly Demining Ukrainian Territory for Five Months, Report Claims
According to a Polish news outlet, about 100 Polish police sappers were demining the territory of Ukraine for five months because the Kiev armed forces lack enough specialists, although sappers from NATO countries cannot engage in demining in Ukraine for fear Russia might view this as a provocation, the report added.
07:01 GMT 23.02.2023
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Pays a Visit to Kiev
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Kiev on Thursday to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Spanish prime minister was received by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Perebyinis, Ukrainian media reported.
As part of his trip, Sanchez is scheduled to visit the cities of Irpin and Bucha, the report said.
On Wednesday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that Madrid would transfer six Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and could send more if required by the situation.
Earlier this month, Ukraine's government also started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict.
07:01 GMT 23.02.2023
Moscow Closely Monitoring Situation on Border Between Transnistria and Ukraine
Czech Authorities Provide Weapons Worth $455Mln to Ukraine, Reports Say
The government of the Czech Republic has transferred to Ukraine military aid worth 10 billion korunas (about $455 million), and the republic's defense enterprises sent Kiev another package worth 30 billion korunas (about $1.3 billion), a local news portal reported, citing Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who spoke to journalists in Warsaw.
Fiala said the list of military assistance to Ukraine by Czech state and commercial organizations included 89 tanks, as well as 226 armored vehicles and 39 howitzers. According to the prime minister, about a third of these deliveries come from the army.
He said the Czech Republic was one of the first to start supplying weapons to Kiev, just 14 days after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which largely motivated other European countries to take similar actions.
Fiala in Warsaw attended a meeting of the leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries with US President Joe Biden.