Kiev Regime Preparing Armed Provocation Against Transnistria, Russian MoD Says
The Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which will be carried out by Ukrainian armed units, including the Azov nationalistic battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"According to available information, in the near future the Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic [PMR], which will be carried out by units of the armed forces of Ukraine, including with the involvement of the Azov nationalistic unit," the ministry said on Telegram. As a pretext for the invasion of the PMR, Ukraine plans to stage an alleged offensive by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. To do this, saboteurs will be clad in Russian military uniforms, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said it is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Ukraine and the PMR and is "ready to respond to any changes in the situation."
Kiev Regime Preparing Armed Provocation Against Transnistria, Russian MoD Says

04:31 GMT 23.02.2023 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 23.02.2023)
© AFP 2023 / DANIEL MIHAILESCUA border police officer from Moldova's region of Transnistria looks at Ukraine border point at Kuchurgan-Pervomaysk, Ukraine-Moldova border point on April 15, 2014.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which will be carried out by Ukrainian armed units, including the Azov nationalistic battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"According to available information, in the near future the Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic [PMR], which will be carried out by units of the armed forces of Ukraine, including with the involvement of the Azov nationalistic unit," the ministry said on Telegram.
As a pretext for the invasion of the PMR, Ukraine plans to stage an alleged offensive by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. To do this, saboteurs will be clad in Russian military uniforms, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
It said it is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Ukraine and the PMR and is "ready to respond to any changes in the situation."
