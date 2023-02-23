https://sputniknews.com/20230223/kiev-regime-preparing-armed-provocation-against-transnistria-russian-mod-says-1107725375.html

Kiev Regime Preparing Armed Provocation Against Transnistria, Russian MoD Says

Kiev Regime Preparing Armed Provocation Against Transnistria, Russian MoD Says

The Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which will be carried out by Ukrainian armed units, including the Azov nationalistic battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2023-02-23T04:31+0000

2023-02-23T04:31+0000

2023-02-23T04:32+0000

world

moldova

transnistria

transnistria

russia

provocation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105372/86/1053728681_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_f51b3b20b3a127079e3a427a17d6ca33.jpg

"According to available information, in the near future the Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic [PMR], which will be carried out by units of the armed forces of Ukraine, including with the involvement of the Azov nationalistic unit," the ministry said on Telegram. As a pretext for the invasion of the PMR, Ukraine plans to stage an alleged offensive by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. To do this, saboteurs will be clad in Russian military uniforms, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said it is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Ukraine and the PMR and is "ready to respond to any changes in the situation."

moldova

transnistria

transnistria

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

transnistria, moldova, what is happening in transnistria, russian mod on transnistria, ukraine's provocation in transnistria