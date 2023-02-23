International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/helicopter-with-iranian-sport-minister-reportedly-crashes-in-south-of-country-1107740068.html
One Dead, 12 Injured After Helicopter With Iranian Sport Minister Crashes in South of Country
One Dead, 12 Injured After Helicopter With Iranian Sport Minister Crashes in South of Country
A helicopter with Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi crashed in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman, Iranian state-run news agency reported on Thursday.
2023-02-23T13:21+0000
2023-02-23T13:39+0000
world
iran
helicopter
minister
crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101641/75/1016417552_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_199d5432bbc4bc2c4e374fae059ab241.jpg
Earlier in the day, Iranian state-run news agency reported that a helicopter with Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi crashed in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman.The helicopter crashed while landing near a sports complex in the city of Baft. The minister was immediately hospitalized along with the rest of the passengers and helicopter pilots to a local hospital, according to the report.A video allegedly showing the aftermath of the crash has been shared online.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101641/75/1016417552_58:0:965:680_1920x0_80_0_0_68e3618ea544763effb724737b6e79c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran's minister helicopter crash. helicopter crash in iran, iranian sports minister helicopter accident
iran's minister helicopter crash. helicopter crash in iran, iranian sports minister helicopter accident

One Dead, 12 Injured After Helicopter With Iranian Sport Minister Crashes in South of Country

13:21 GMT 23.02.2023 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 23.02.2023)
CC BY 2.0 / isafmedia / helicopter
helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
CC BY 2.0 / isafmedia /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An adviser to Iranian sports minister has been killed in a helicopter crash in the south of the country, while 12 more people were injured, local authorities said.
Earlier in the day, Iranian state-run news agency reported that a helicopter with Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi crashed in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman.
The helicopter crashed while landing near a sports complex in the city of Baft.
The minister was immediately hospitalized along with the rest of the passengers and helicopter pilots to a local hospital, according to the report.
A video allegedly showing the aftermath of the crash has been shared online.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала