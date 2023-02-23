https://sputniknews.com/20230223/helicopter-with-iranian-sport-minister-reportedly-crashes-in-south-of-country-1107740068.html

One Dead, 12 Injured After Helicopter With Iranian Sport Minister Crashes in South of Country

A helicopter with Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi crashed in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman, Iranian state-run news agency reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian state-run news agency reported that a helicopter with Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi crashed in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman.The helicopter crashed while landing near a sports complex in the city of Baft. The minister was immediately hospitalized along with the rest of the passengers and helicopter pilots to a local hospital, according to the report.A video allegedly showing the aftermath of the crash has been shared online.

