https://sputniknews.com/20230223/east-palestine-residents-are-the-latest-victims-of-capitalism-1107720767.html

East Palestine Residents Are the Latest Victims of Capitalism

East Palestine Residents Are the Latest Victims of Capitalism

Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Iran and China Strengthen Relationship, How Banks Cover Up Crimes In The Caribbean 23.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-23T04:15+0000

2023-02-23T04:15+0000

2023-02-23T09:18+0000

by any means necessary

radio

ukraine

iran

china

banks

ohio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107720619_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f02aef2e0efdbf00f85f12074991003d.png

East Palestine Residents Are The Latest Victims of Capitalism Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Iran and China Strengthen Relationship, How Banks Cover Up Crimes In The Caribbean

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Helali, political analyst, researcher and Independent investigative journalist to discuss Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev and escalations in the conflict in Ukraine, the state of the conflict as Ukraine struggles to maintain its manpower, and how the conflict has allowed the relationship between China and Russia to grow.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mazda Majidi, long-time antiwar and social justice activist who is from Iran and has written extensively on the nuclear deal and other issues pertaining to Iran and the Middle East to discuss Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to China and the growing relationship between China and Iran, how that relationship is affected by the stalemate between the US and Iran on resumption of the Iran nuclear deal, and how the relationship between Iran and China fits into the growing multipolar world order.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by writer Thad Baltimore to discuss how the banks which financed Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking crimes have gone mostly avoided prosecution, the history of US-based banks in the Caribbean and how they have been used to facilitate imperialism, and how banks also use Black people for profit in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the ongoing fallout from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and the growing push to nationalize the nation’s railroads, how the East Palestine disaster compares with the ongoing water crisis in Flint. Michigan, and why organizers must have an anti-capitalist framework when organizing around other issues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

iran

china

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, ukraine, iran, china, banks, ohio, аудио