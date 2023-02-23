https://sputniknews.com/20230223/earthquake-50-magnitude-registered-in-turkish-hatay-province-reports-1107745460.html

Earthquake 5.0 Magnitude Registered in Turkish Hatay Province

magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Turkish southern province of Hatay.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkiye on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkiye has exceeded 43,000. Several new earthquakes hit the area this week as well, adding to the devastation.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

