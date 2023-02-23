International
Earthquake 5.0 Magnitude Registered in Turkish Hatay Province
Earthquake 5.0 Magnitude Registered in Turkish Hatay Province
Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkiye on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkiye has exceeded 43,000. Several new earthquakes hit the area this week as well, adding to the devastation.
16:08 GMT 23.02.2023 (Updated: 17:05 GMT 23.02.2023)
© AP Photo / IHAAerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkiye, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Aerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkiye, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
© AP Photo / IHA
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Turkish southern province of Hatay, the national Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) confirmed on Thursday.
Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkiye on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkiye has exceeded 43,000. Several new earthquakes hit the area this week as well, adding to the devastation.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
