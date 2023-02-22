https://sputniknews.com/20230222/sunak-and-starmer-spar-over-ni-protocol-talks-at-pmqs-1107710107.html

Sunak and Starmer Spar Over NI Protocol Talks at PMQs

Sunak and Starmer Spar Over NI Protocol Talks at PMQs

UK PM Rishi Sunak flew to Belfast at the weekend to seek support from both sides of the sectarian divide for a deal with Brussels on reforming the Norther Ireland Protocol tacked onto the post-Brexit withdrawal agreement.

2023-02-22T18:07+0000

2023-02-22T18:07+0000

2023-02-22T18:07+0000

uk

prime minister's questions (pmqs)

britain

great britain

brexit

northern ireland protocol

european union (eu)

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083797952_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_c6c20449c6e8b23ff81cc42323804ff0.jpg

Britain's prime minister and opposition leader have traded blows in Parliament over the Northern Ireland protocol.Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer squared off at PM's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.The row over the annexe to UK's post-Brexit withdrawal agreement with the European Union (EU) has been rumbling on for three years.The insistence by Brussels and Dublin that the exclave remain in the EU's single market to avoid breaching part of the 1999 Belfast peace agreement has led to customs checks and in some cases import bans on goods from the British mainland.Sunak travelled to Belfast at the weekend to hammer out an agreement with both Republican and Unionist parties after the EU softened its stance on re-negotiating the protocol.Starmer — a leading opponent of Brexit before becoming party leader — suggested the protocol had been "poorly implemented" and demanded the removal of "unnecessary checks" on internal UK commerce.Starmer, playing to the Eurosceptic Conservative backbenches, asked whether the deal Sunak was negotiating would still leave Northern Ireland subject to some EU laws or under the jurisdiction The PM accused the opposition leader of jumping ahead, adding that his aim was "sovereignty for Northern Ireland."Starmer also demanded that Sunak drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would make use of the Article 16 clause written into the agreement to make emergency changes. He said that would put the UK at odds with the EU and US at a time when they needed to "show unity against Putin".Sunak replied that Starmer "wants to put the EU first, but I want to put Northern Ireland first," recalling that the Labour leader was "constantly voting to frustrate Brexit" before the landslide Tory victory in the 2019 general election. The PM also took the opportunity to ridicule Starmer's latest policy speech scheduled for Thursday, when he would lay out five 'missions' for the Labour Party.Democratic Unionist Party parliamentary group leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there was "a lot of support" on the Tory benches for his party's opposition to the protocol."Obviously we haven’t seen any of the legal text of any agreement, and there remain matters that need to be addressed and those are quite significant issues," Donaldson said, welcoming Sunak's words as proof that he was not just "tinkering around the edges of the protocol.""This is about significant, substantive change to the treaty itself, that respects Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom and our ability to operate freely within the internal market of the UK."

https://sputniknews.com/20230221/give-sunak-chance-in-ni-protocol-talks-says-brexiteer-junior-minister-1107660322.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, rushi sunak, keir starmer, northern ireland protocol, european union, eu, brexit, rishi sunak pmqs, starmer grills sunak at pmqs, sunak grilled by starmer at pmqs