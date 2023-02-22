https://sputniknews.com/20230222/russian-senators-approve-bill-on-new-start-suspension-1107705209.html

Russian Senators Approve Bill on New START Suspension

The Russian Federation Council unanimously approved at a meeting on Wednesday the bill on the suspension of Russia's participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (New START).

The document was submitted to the State Duma by Putin, the lower house approved it earlier in the day. In accordance with the document, the operation of the treaty is suspended, the decision on the resumption of Russia's participation in the New START may be made by the head of state. The law comes into force on the day of its official publication. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the Federal Assembly that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-US New START Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, "we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and the UK still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the [NATO] alliance." The agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague. It replaced the 1991 START treaty and, upon entry into force, replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT). On February 3, 2021, Moscow and Washington exchanged notes on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement on the five-year extension of the New START.

