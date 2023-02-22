https://sputniknews.com/20230222/russian-fm-lavrov-meets-chinas-top-diplomat-wang-yi-in-moscow-1107692842.html
Russian FM Lavrov Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow
Russian FM Lavrov Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow
The Chinese official's visit comes as Moscow and Beijing have increased bilateral economic, trade and diplomatic cooperation, in a bid to overcome sanctions... 22.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-22T08:50+0000
2023-02-22T08:50+0000
2023-02-22T09:04+0000
world
russia
china
sergey lavrov
wang yi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094325821_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ec4a6363c7b17ac002b17259400f6ea2.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov meets Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi.The diplomats noted that the two countries enjoy a high dynamic of development and have maintained close cooperation despite global turbulence.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094325821_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47e94409c7ed619b56141836cb3b236c.jpg
Russia's Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Russia's Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
2023-02-22T08:50+0000
true
PT6M55S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
wang yi meets lavrov, china-russia alliance, russia and china relations
wang yi meets lavrov, china-russia alliance, russia and china relations
Russian FM Lavrov Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow
08:50 GMT 22.02.2023 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 22.02.2023)
The Chinese official's visit comes as Moscow and Beijing have increased bilateral economic, trade and diplomatic cooperation, in a bid to overcome sanctions and to create more balanced, multi-polar world.
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov meets Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi.
The diplomats noted that the two countries enjoy a high dynamic of development and have maintained close cooperation despite global turbulence.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!