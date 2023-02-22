International
Russian FM Lavrov Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow
Russian FM Lavrov Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow
The Chinese official's visit comes as Moscow and Beijing have increased bilateral economic, trade and diplomatic cooperation, in a bid to overcome sanctions... 22.02.2023, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov meets Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi.The diplomats noted that the two countries enjoy a high dynamic of development and have maintained close cooperation despite global turbulence.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
wang yi meets lavrov, china-russia alliance, russia and china relations
wang yi meets lavrov, china-russia alliance, russia and china relations

Russian FM Lavrov Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow

08:50 GMT 22.02.2023 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 22.02.2023)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 23 March 2022, China
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 23 March 2022, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2023
© Photo : Russian Foreign Ministry press service
The Chinese official's visit comes as Moscow and Beijing have increased bilateral economic, trade and diplomatic cooperation, in a bid to overcome sanctions and to create more balanced, multi-polar world.
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov meets Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi.
The diplomats noted that the two countries enjoy a high dynamic of development and have maintained close cooperation despite global turbulence.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
