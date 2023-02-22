https://sputniknews.com/20230222/russian-fm-lavrov-meets-chinas-top-diplomat-wang-yi-in-moscow-1107692842.html

Russian FM Lavrov Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow

The Chinese official's visit comes as Moscow and Beijing have increased bilateral economic, trade and diplomatic cooperation, in a bid to overcome sanctions... 22.02.2023, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov meets Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi.The diplomats noted that the two countries enjoy a high dynamic of development and have maintained close cooperation despite global turbulence.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

