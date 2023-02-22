https://sputniknews.com/20230222/russian-export-potential-at-gulfood-2023-already-exceeds-20-million-rec-says-1107707425.html

Russian Export Potential at Gulfood 2023 Already Exceeds $20 Million, REC Says

Russian exporters participating in the Gulfood 2023 exhibition in Dubai held 224 business meetings at the joint Made in Russia stand during the first two days.

For example, one of Russia's largest producers of chocolate paste and confectionary glazes can enter the Persian Gulf market, a large Russian agricultural holding - with pet food, another supplier of Russian grains and cereals can enter the Indian market, and exporters of poultry and frozen semi-finished products - the Saudi Arabian market.The 28th edition of Gulfood 2023, the largest international food and beverage sourcing event, opened in Dubai on February 20. It will last until February 24. The joint "Made in Russia" stand will feature 75 Russian companies.This year, visitors will be able to get acquainted with the products and beverages at the joint stand "Made in Russia" of more than 1,000 square meters, organized by the REC. The exposition will be the largest in the history of participation of Russian companies in Gulfood at this stand.

