Russian Defense Ministry Denies Claims About Blocking Ammunition From Assault Detachments

The Russian Defense Ministry denied statements that about alleged blocking of ammunition deliveries to volunteers of assault detachments performing combat missions to liberate the city of Artemovsk of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Over the past few days, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) fighting in Russia's operation in Ukraine, said he was struggling to get a necessary amount of ammunition for Wagner's assault detachments. He strongly urged those responsible for the allocation of ammunition to ensure its availability on the front line. It emphasized that "all applications for the supply of ammunition for assault units are being fulfilled as soon as possible, it has been and will be so." According to the ministry, all applications for ammunition submitted for February will be fully provided for the assault units in the next few days. It also emphasized the volunteers, like the military personnel of the assault units of the grouping, were courageously and selflessly carrying out the most difficult combat missions to liberate Donbass from militants of the Kiev regime. "Attempts to split the close mechanism of interaction and support between units of the Russian group are counterproductive and play only in favor of the enemy," the defense ministry said.

