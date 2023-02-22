https://sputniknews.com/20230222/russia-suspends-start-cooperation-anti-war-rally-in-dc-chinas-push-for-peace-1107682638.html

Russia Suspends START Cooperation; Anti-War Rally in DC; China's Push for Peace

Russia Suspends START Cooperation; Anti-War Rally in DC; China's Push for Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he notified the world that the Russian Federation is suspending cooperation on the START treaty. 22.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-22T09:35+0000

2023-02-22T09:35+0000

2023-02-22T09:35+0000

the critical hour

radio

vladimir putin

china

israel

taiwan

syria

earthquake

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107682492_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6240a9dab4fa4b6a9dd4973691ed6606.png

Russia Suspends START Cooperation; Anti-War Rally in DC; China's Push for Peace Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he notified the world that the Russian Federation is suspending cooperation on the START treaty.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin's speech. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he notified the world that the Russian Federation is suspending cooperation on the START treaty. Also, the neocons are eyeing Hungary for regime change.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China has shared a new peace plan which pushes to end hostilities via diplomacy worldwide. Also, a squad of US members of Congress is heading to Taiwan.Patrick Henningsen, independent journalist, joins us to discuss Saturday's "Rage Against War; protest in DC. A coalition of like-minded but ideologically disparate groups came together to sue for peace in Ukraine and beyond.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the US empire. Western neocon leaders have joined to demand that Global South nations choose between supporting the US empire in Ukraine or facing its wrath.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US is giving Israel an open hand for hostilities against Iran. Also, Turkey and Syria have suffered another major earthquake.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he notified the world that the Russian Federation is suspending cooperation on the New START treaty. Also, US neocons are pushing for escalation in Ukraine.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. The EU has destroyed its economy for NATO's Ukraine proxy war. Also, we discuss Norway's part in the Nord Stream attack and Google is stepping up censorship in the EU.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss domestic policy. The Twitter files have lifted the lid on a secret alliance between US intelligence agencies and the political establishment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

israel

syria

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, vladimir putin, china, israel, taiwan, syria, earthquake, аудио, turkiye