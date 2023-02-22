https://sputniknews.com/20230222/putins-spot-on-west-pouring-cash-into-ukraine-while-snubbing-poor-countries-journo-says-1107705299.html

Putin's Spot On: West Pouring Cash Into Ukraine While Snubbing Poor Countries, Journo Says

In a major speech to the nation Tuesday, Russia’s president took note of the fact that Western powers spent nearly three times more on Ukraine than they have on assistance to the developing world.

In a major speech to the nation Tuesday, Russia's president took note of the fact that Western powers have spent nearly three times more on Ukraine than they have on assistance to the developing world. The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed Wednesday that its non-Ukraine-related humanitarian activities have become woefully underfunded.During his state of the union-style speech to the nation on Tuesday, Putin cited the $150 billion and $60 billion figures to point to the disconnect between Western countries' claims about "caring for" the poor of the world and their true interest – "unlimited power" and an attempt to establish global hegemony.Addressing the issue, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Robert Mardini confirmed to Sputnik Wednesday that while humanitarian activities related to Ukraine are now "well supported by donors…the downside is that the rest of the world is underfunded, and that’s a reality for the ICRC."The statement echoed Putin's point, as the Russian leader noted that the real goal of the West is to maintain chaos and unrest in other countries.Listen to more of Christopher Helali's conversation with John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte here.

