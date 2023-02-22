https://sputniknews.com/20230222/pentagon-wont-say-if-sensitive-files-it-accidentally-leaked-were-seized-by-rivals-1107682794.html

Pentagon Won’t Say If Sensitive Files It Accidentally Leaked Were Seized by Rivals

The Pentagon left huge amounts of sensitive internal records completely unsecured for several weeks, a new report has revealed.

The Pentagon left huge amounts of sensitive internal records completely unsecured for several weeks, a new report has revealed.The unprotected server reportedly contained around three terabytes of internal Department of Defense emails, including those from US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).The data leak, which is reported to be most likely caused by human error, was patched after a researcher named Anurag Sen gave the outlet the information so it could alert the US government.The exposed data reportedly included SF-86 forms, which contain health and other personal data provided by US government employees seeking clearance to handle classified information. The episode has drawn comparisons to a 2015 incident in which millions of US Office of Personnel Management files were said to be seized by hackers that Western media outlets alleged were linked to the Chinese government.While TechCrunch wrote the data in question didn’t appear to be classified, such files aren’t necessarily labeled that way since they’re on classified networks, which aren’t meant to be publicly accessible from the internet.Despite being informed of the data breach on Sunday morning, the outlet reported USSOCOM failed to patch the leak for over a day — until a senior Pentagon official was contacted.A spokesperson for the secretive special forces group reportedly said Tuesday that the agency opened an investigation into the incident, writing “we can confirm at this point no one hacked US Special Operations Command’s information systems.”But the publicly-available information wouldn’t need to be ‘hacked’ to be acquired by someone else, so it’s unclear whether any of the sensitive data on display might have been obtained by rival intelligence services.When the Department of Defense was asked “if it has the technical ability, such as logs, to detect any evidence of improper access or data exfiltration from the database,” a Pentagon spokesperson reportedly “did not say.”

