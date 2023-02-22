https://sputniknews.com/20230222/dueling-ukraine-speeches-high-prison-deaths-scotus-on-section-230-1107679157.html
Dueling Ukraine Speeches, High Prison Deaths, SCOTUS on Section 230
Dueling Ukraine Speeches, High Prison Deaths, SCOTUS on Section 230
Roald Dahl’s work gets an unpopular edit, Rage Against the War Machine gathers varied views and motivations, and resort fees are targeted. 22.02.2023, Sputnik International
Dueling Ukraine Speeches, High Prison Deaths, SCOTUS on Section 230
Roald Dahl’s work gets an unpopular edit, Rage Against the War Machine gathers varied views and motivations, and resort fees are targeted.
Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Russia’s suspension of START treaty cooperation, the day’s remarks by Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visits to Munich and Moscow, the African Union expelling an Israeli representative from its annual summit, and how tensions between Turkey and Greece are affecting election scheduling.Executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and Prison Legal News editor Paul Wright discusses rising COVID-related deaths in U.S. prisons, an assessment of the insufficient conditions in both state and federal prisons, how a disregard for the lives of prisoners hinders prison reform efforts, the noticeable lack of compassionate releases within the U.S. prison system, and the status of for-profit prison healthcare companies amid ongoing lawsuits.Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses continuing ecological fallout in Ohio as the EPA takes on clean up efforts, questions as to why Biden Administration officials have yet to visit East Palestine, how Mississippi's creation of a new court system signifies a return to “Jim Crow justice”, Don Lemon’s suspension due to sexist comments, and continued confusion around primary polling as Trump continues to attack DeSantis.Political analyst and sports enthusiast Brian Doyle discusses gambling revenues reaching record highs while sports gambling is legalized across a majority of states, how college athletes that aren't being paid for their labor even as fans profit through betting, and how cultural norms have rapidly changed around gambling.The Misfits also discuss a feisty AI chatbot linking a journalist to a murder in the 1990s.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
