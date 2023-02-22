https://sputniknews.com/20230222/biden-stumbles-and-falls-while-boarding-air-force-one--1107714202.html

Biden Stumbles and Falls While Boarding Air Force One

US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell forward as he was boarding Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, on February 22. The president quickly recovered, stood and continued his ascent, giving a quick wave to reporters before going in and departing Warsaw Chopin Airport.

US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell forward as he was boarding Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, on February 22. The president recovered swiftly and continued his ascent, giving a quick wave to reporters before going in and departing Warsaw Chopin Airport.While Biden had trouble going up the stairs, a member of his entourage had the exact opposite problem. In a video, which went viral on Monday night, an unidentified person was seen falling down the steps upon arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital.Just two months after he was sworn in as president, Biden tripped and fell three times while while walking up the steps to board the presidential aircraft. At the time, he recovered quickly and completed his ascent, turning around to give a salute.

