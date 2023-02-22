https://sputniknews.com/20230222/biden-stumbles-and-falls-while-boarding-air-force-one--1107714202.html
Biden Stumbles and Falls While Boarding Air Force One
Biden Stumbles and Falls While Boarding Air Force One
US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell forward as he was boarding Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, on February 22. The president quickly recovered, stood and continued his ascent, giving a quick wave to reporters before going in and departing Warsaw Chopin Airport.
2023-02-22T16:51+0000
2023-02-22T16:51+0000
2023-02-22T17:06+0000
viral
joe biden
us
air force one
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107714348_0:383:2959:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9976a75f4e36a9da49a20f320f4433.jpg
US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell forward as he was boarding Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, on February 22. The president recovered swiftly and continued his ascent, giving a quick wave to reporters before going in and departing Warsaw Chopin Airport.While Biden had trouble going up the stairs, a member of his entourage had the exact opposite problem. In a video, which went viral on Monday night, an unidentified person was seen falling down the steps upon arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital.Just two months after he was sworn in as president, Biden tripped and fell three times while while walking up the steps to board the presidential aircraft. At the time, he recovered quickly and completed his ascent, turning around to give a salute.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107714348_104:0:2833:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e2254a2f0af1417b6c084a1f8d00a9e3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, us, air force one
joe biden, us, air force one
Biden Stumbles and Falls While Boarding Air Force One
16:51 GMT 22.02.2023 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 22.02.2023)
This is not the first time that the president has had less than graceful walk up the Air Force One stairs. He has repeatedly slipped on the stairs, while in March 2021, he fell three times attempting to board Air Force One on his way to Atlanta.
US President Joe Biden
stumbled and fell forward as he was boarding Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, on February 22. The president recovered swiftly and continued his ascent, giving a quick wave to reporters before going in and departing Warsaw Chopin Airport.
While Biden had trouble going up the stairs, a member of his entourage had the exact opposite problem. In a video, which went viral on Monday night, an unidentified person was seen falling down the steps
upon arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital.
Just two months after he was sworn in as president, Biden tripped and fell three times while while walking up the steps to board the presidential aircraft. At the time, he recovered quickly and completed his ascent, turning around to give a salute.