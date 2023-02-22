https://sputniknews.com/20230222/biden-snubs-americas-problems-and-arrives-in-kiev-to-deliver-more-money-1107681448.html
Biden Snubs America's Problems and Arrives in Kyiv to Deliver More Money for War
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Turkey being hit by two earthquakes on Monday, and The Party of Regions political party being banned in Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Biden Arrives in Kiev, Putin Delivers a Speech, and Russia Suspends the New START TreatyLucas Cage - US Veteran, Author, and Commentator | Censorship at the DC Rally, The Mainstream Media Disparage the Anti-War Rally, and The Invasion of IraqIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about Putin's speech, media translations of Putin's speech, and Joe Biden's incompetence. Mark detailed President Putin's speech to the Federal Assembly and how Putin has micromanagement details of the Russian government. Mark commented on Joe Biden's arrival in Kiev and the sirens in Kiev used as political theatre. In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Lucas Gage about the anti-war movement, spiritual journeys, and overcoming egos. Lucas discussed his experience at the Rage Against the War Machine rally and the mainstream media coverage of the rally in DC Lucas spoke about his tactic to engage people in conversation and the uniparty in Washington DC pushing America into a World War III situation.
Biden Snubs America's Problems and Arrives in Kiev to Deliver More Money
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Turkiye being hit by two earthquakes on Monday, and The Party of Regions political party being banned in Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Biden Arrives in Kiev, Putin Delivers a Speech, and Russia Suspends the New START Treaty
Lucas Cage - US Veteran, Author, and Commentator | Censorship at the DC Rally, The Mainstream Media Disparage the Anti-War Rally, and The Invasion of Iraq
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about Putin's speech, media translations of Putin's speech, and Joe Biden's incompetence. Mark detailed President Putin's speech to the Federal Assembly and how Putin has micromanagement details of the Russian government. Mark commented on Joe Biden's arrival in Kiev and the sirens in Kiev used as political theatre.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Lucas Gage about the anti-war movement, spiritual journeys, and overcoming egos. Lucas discussed his experience at the Rage Against the War Machine rally and the mainstream media coverage of the rally in DC Lucas spoke about his tactic to engage people in conversation and the uniparty in Washington DC pushing America into a World War III situation.
