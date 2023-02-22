International
By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives. Stay tuned to by any means necessary five days a week here on Radio Sputnik.
Biden Sends More Money to Ukraine While Environmental Crisis Unfolds
Biden Sends More Money to Ukraine While Environmental Crisis Unfolds
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the legacy of Malcolm X on the anniversary of his death, how Malcolm X inspired revolutionary Black politics, internationalism, and pan-Africanism, and how the corporate press has attempted to sanitize his legacy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Tamanisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss Canada’s sending of naval vessels to Haiti under the guise of intelligence gathering, Canada’s role in interventions in the Caribbean and the global south and how that role is shrouded by a myth of peace, and more arrests in the case of the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise and the role that companies based in south Florida may have played in the assassination.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the potential use of artificial intelligence in the military outlined in a document from the US State Department, the ongoing deterioration of the Bitcoin market and how it is built to facilitate its own centralization, a Supreme Court case challenging section 230, which protects websites from liability for content posted by users, and how its dismantling would limit free speech on the internet, and a report on the Eliminalia tech firm which used fake news sites to drown out negative news about its clients.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev and promising of more aid to Ukraine as fears of escalation in Ukraine grow, the media blackout on Seymour Hersh’s reporting on US involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, and the contrast between the US response to the conflict in Ukraine and the response to the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
09:09 GMT 22.02.2023
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the legacy of Malcolm X on the anniversary of his death, how Malcolm X inspired revolutionary Black politics, internationalism, and pan-Africanism, and how the corporate press has attempted to sanitize his legacy.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Tamanisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss Canada’s sending of naval vessels to Haiti under the guise of intelligence gathering, Canada’s role in interventions in the Caribbean and the global south and how that role is shrouded by a myth of peace, and more arrests in the case of the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise and the role that companies based in south Florida may have played in the assassination.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the potential use of artificial intelligence in the military outlined in a document from the US State Department, the ongoing deterioration of the Bitcoin market and how it is built to facilitate its own centralization, a Supreme Court case challenging section 230, which protects websites from liability for content posted by users, and how its dismantling would limit free speech on the internet, and a report on the Eliminalia tech firm which used fake news sites to drown out negative news about its clients.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev and promising of more aid to Ukraine as fears of escalation in Ukraine grow, the media blackout on Seymour Hersh’s reporting on US involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, and the contrast between the US response to the conflict in Ukraine and the response to the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
