Biden Makes 'Surprise' Visit to Ukraine as Ohio City Faces Environmental Disaster

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul, Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several international and domestic topics, including US President... 22.02.2023, Sputnik International

Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine as Ohio city faces environmental disaster On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul, Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several international and domestic topics, including U.S. President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kiev, Ukraine amid an environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

Oli London: British Reality TV Personality and Tiktok StarMark Sleboda: Military and Political AnalystJohn Kiriakou: Host of Political MisfitsMisty Winston: Political Commentator and Podcast HostGarland Nixon: Host of Critical HourIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Oli London to discuss a number of topics affecting the trans community and his opinion on the transition process.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kiev, Ukraine and his ongoing meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou to discuss the mistreatment of prisoners in the U.S. prison system.In the final hour, the hosts were joined by Misty Winston to discuss the environmental crisis that is affecting the city of East Palestine, Ohio.To close out the show, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon to discuss the "Rage Against the War Machine" demonstration, which saw activists from around the U.S. gather in the nation's capital to protest Washington's ongoing role in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

