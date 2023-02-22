https://sputniknews.com/20230222/biden-makes-surprise-visit-to-ukraine-as-ohio-city-faces-environmental-disaster-1107679849.html
Biden Makes 'Surprise' Visit to Ukraine as Ohio City Faces Environmental Disaster




Oli London: British Reality TV Personality and Tiktok StarMark Sleboda: Military and Political AnalystJohn Kiriakou: Host of Political MisfitsMisty Winston: Political Commentator and Podcast HostGarland Nixon: Host of Critical HourIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Oli London to discuss a number of topics affecting the trans community and his opinion on the transition process.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kiev, Ukraine and his ongoing meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou to discuss the mistreatment of prisoners in the U.S. prison system.In the final hour, the hosts were joined by Misty Winston to discuss the environmental crisis that is affecting the city of East Palestine, Ohio.To close out the show, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon to discuss the "Rage Against the War Machine" demonstration, which saw activists from around the U.S. gather in the nation's capital to protest Washington's ongoing role in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.


Oli London: British Reality TV Personality and Tiktok Star
Mark Sleboda: Military and Political Analyst
John Kiriakou: Host of Political Misfits
Misty Winston: Political Commentator and Podcast Host
Garland Nixon: Host of Critical Hour
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Oli London to discuss a number of topics affecting the trans community and his opinion on the transition process.
In the second hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kiev, Ukraine and his ongoing meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou to discuss the mistreatment of prisoners in the U.S. prison system.
In the final hour, the hosts were joined by Misty Winston to discuss the environmental crisis that is affecting the city of East Palestine, Ohio.
To close out the show, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon to discuss the "Rage Against the War Machine" demonstration, which saw activists from around the U.S. gather in the nation's capital to protest Washington's ongoing role in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.