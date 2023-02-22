International
Biden Blames Rail Operator for Ohio Train Derailment, Says Its 'Their Mess' to Clean Up
Biden Blames Rail Operator for Ohio Train Derailment, Says Its 'Their Mess' to Clean Up
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered rail operator, Norfolk Southern, to clean up and dispose of hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, US President Joe Biden said in a tweet.
"This is common sense. This is their mess. They should clean it up," he tweeted on Tuesday. Biden also said the US Department of Transportation has made it clear to rail companies that their pattern of "resisting safety regulations" has got to change. Biden's statement comes as former President Donald Trump is expected to visit East Palestine and talk with the locals on Wednesday. The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by the residents and political leaders for the lack of engagement following the derailment of a train carrying cars with hazardous materials on February 3. The company's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but Norfolk Southern representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats. Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.
Biden Blames Rail Operator for Ohio Train Derailment, Says Its 'Their Mess' to Clean Up

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered rail operator, Norfolk Southern, to clean up and dispose of hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, US President Joe Biden said in a tweet.
"This is common sense. This is their mess. They should clean it up," he tweeted on Tuesday.
Biden also said the US Department of Transportation has made it clear to rail companies that their pattern of "resisting safety regulations" has got to change.
"Rail companies have spent millions of dollars to oppose common-sense safety regulations. And it’s worked. This is more than a train derailment or a toxic waste spill – it’s years of opposition to safety measures coming home to roost," Biden said in a tweet. "We'll continue to hold rail companies accountable when they fail to put safety first. But first, we’ve got Norfolk Southern’s mess to clean. I want affected residents to know that we’ve got your back."
Biden's statement comes as former President Donald Trump is expected to visit East Palestine and talk with the locals on Wednesday.
The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by the residents and political leaders for the lack of engagement following the derailment of a train carrying cars with hazardous materials on February 3.
The company's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but Norfolk Southern representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.
ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
Multimedia
Weeks Later, Still No Answers: Toxic Train Derailment in Ohio
20 February, 12:48 GMT
Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.
