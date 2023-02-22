https://sputniknews.com/20230222/biden-blames-rail-operator-for-ohio-train-derailment-says-its-their-mess-to-clean-up-1107682315.html

Biden Blames Rail Operator for Ohio Train Derailment, Says Its 'Their Mess' to Clean Up

Biden Blames Rail Operator for Ohio Train Derailment, Says Its 'Their Mess' to Clean Up

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered rail operator, Norfolk Southern, to clean up and dispose of hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, US President Joe Biden said in a tweet.

2023-02-22T01:37+0000

2023-02-22T01:37+0000

2023-02-22T01:37+0000

americas

ohio

train derailment

joe biden

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107291510_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec0c52129f754040137b677d23448d33.jpg

"This is common sense. This is their mess. They should clean it up," he tweeted on Tuesday. Biden also said the US Department of Transportation has made it clear to rail companies that their pattern of "resisting safety regulations" has got to change. Biden's statement comes as former President Donald Trump is expected to visit East Palestine and talk with the locals on Wednesday. The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by the residents and political leaders for the lack of engagement following the derailment of a train carrying cars with hazardous materials on February 3. The company's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but Norfolk Southern representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats. Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

https://sputniknews.com/20230220/1107611074.html

americas

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, us, biden administration, ohio train derailment, norfolk southern, clean-up, hazardous materials