America Last Again

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, have sounded the alarm and blasted the federal government for failing to do enough to address the public health crisis plaguing the region after Norfolk Southern decided to deal with a train derailment by torching huge quantities of vinyl chloride in early February.

Many residents have questioned why US President Joe Biden has failed to visit the scene, as the commander-in-chief has instead elected to spend time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.The Mayor of East Palestine, Trent Conaway, said Monday he was “furious” that Biden is “in the Ukraine giving billions of dollars to people over there and not to us.”The president’s decision to visit Zelensky in Ukraine rather than Ohio “was the biggest slap in the face,” Conaway told Fox News, adding, “that tells you right now — he doesn’t care about us.”However, where Biden failed, another commander-in-chief has since delivered. With Biden away on foreign business, former US President Donald Trump turned out for the East Palestine community, bringing with him water bottles and a promise for improved conditions. Never one to refuse a dig at Biden, Trump told locals he hoped Biden returned from his European tour with "some money" left in the bank.

