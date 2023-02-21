https://sputniknews.com/20230221/zelensky-says-us-ukraine-working-on-delivery-of-arms-not-previously-supplied-to-kiev-1107644838.html

Zelensky Says US, Ukraine Working on Delivery of Arms Not Previously Supplied to Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday, following the meeting with US President Joe Biden in Kiev, that Ukraine and the... 21.02.2023, Sputnik International

"We are working on the supply of long-range weapons and other types of weapons that were not previously included in the support packages. And I am grateful for another package that will definitely strengthen our guys on the frontline," Zelensky said in a video address on Telegram. He added that he had discussed with Biden ending the conflict this year. The US Department of Defense announced on Monday that the Biden Administration is providing a new security package to Ukraine, amounting to $460 million. The assistance package will include more ammunition for US-made and other equipment already delivered to Ukraine, including additional 155mm artillery rounds, 120mm mortar rounds, approximately 2,000 anti-armor rockets, as well as four Bradley Infantry Fire Support Team vehicles, spare parts, and other field equipment.

