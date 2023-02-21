International
At Least Two Reported Dead at Factory Fire, Explosion in Miami Suburb
https://sputniknews.com/20230221/wang-yi-touts-rock-solid-ties-with-russia-as-moscow-lauds-more-just-order-two-nations-are-building-1107673664.html
Wang Yi Touts Rock-Solid Ties With Russia as Moscow Lauds 'More Just' Order Two Nations are Building
Wang Yi Touts Rock-Solid Ties With Russia as Moscow Lauds 'More Just' Order Two Nations are Building
Russia and China have ramped up bilateral economic, trade, and diplomatic cooperation over the past year amid the expansion of the Ukraine crisis into a... 21.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-21T17:12+0000
2023-02-21T17:55+0000
china
us
russia
ukraine
taiwan
relations
tensions
ties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107673512_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f0483321b84947136509b0b0ab0a44a5.jpg
Russia and China seek to create a new, “more just” world order, one which challenges the unipolar hegemony of the collective West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has announced.The Russian official expressed concerns that attempts to build a new, multipolar order have been met with hostility from the US and its allies, who have taken various measures to destabilize the world.“Specifically, Western powers have unilaterally scrapped a number of major international treaties, including in the field of arms control. Projects which are beneficial only to a small group of countries in the field of new military blocs in various regions around the world are being pushed. The United States and its allies are trying to replace the universal norms of international law with the so-called ‘rules-based order,’” Patrushev said, referring to the favorite buzzwords of the Biden White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon.Amid growing pressure on both countries by the West, expanded Russian-Chinese coordination and cooperation is more important today than ever, Patrushev said.Emphasizing the “unconditional priority” of Russian foreign policy toward expanding the strategic partnership with the People’s Republic, Patrushev said Russia-China relations are based on principles of mutually respectful dialog and close approaches to resolving various global problems. Ties are strengthened through regular contacts in the United Nations Security Council, the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the bilateral level, according to the official.Patrushev stressed Russia’s continued support for China’s position on Taiwan. “I want to reaffirm our unwavering support for Beijing on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, which are used by the West to try to discredit China,” the official said.Wang echoed Patrushev on the need to expand cooperation, and told his Russian counterpart that as members of the Security Council, China and Russia carry special responsibility for preserving peace in the world.“In conditions of a changing international situation, it’s very important and timely to synchronize watches on the bilateral agenda and issues of the international and regional dimension,” Wang said, noting that the two countries need to take “new steps in strategic cooperation in accordance with the changing situation.”“I believe that today we have very good opportunities to continue our close strategic interaction and contacts in defense of our common strategic interests,” Wang said.Wang Yi announced late last week that China plans to float a new concept paper aimed at bringing an end to the Ukrainian crisis amid continued efforts by the West to expand its proxy war against Russia. In a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference Saturday, Wang expressed China’s support for the “principle of territorial integrity” in international law, while also pointing to the need to respect Russia’s “legitimate security interests” vis-à-vis the US and NATO.US media reported Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit Russia in April or early May.
https://sputniknews.com/20230221/us-military-uses-balloons-disguises-recon-aircraft-as-civilian-planes-to-spy-on-china-gt-report-1107662122.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230221/beijing-urges-foreign-nations-to-cease-ukraine-today-taiwan-tomorrow-statements-1107646304.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230221/us-not-china-pouring-weapons-into-ukraine-says-chinese-foreign-ministry-1107645334.html
china
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107673512_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9584a40a72a6fc55a3a38405b42b21.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, us, russia, ukraine, taiwan, relations, tensions, ties
china, us, russia, ukraine, taiwan, relations, tensions, ties

Wang Yi Touts Rock-Solid Ties With Russia as Moscow Lauds 'More Just' Order Two Nations are Building

17:12 GMT 21.02.2023 (Updated: 17:55 GMT 21.02.2023)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev meets with State Counselor Wang Yi of China in Moscow. Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev meets with State Counselor Wang Yi of China in Moscow. Tuesday, February 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia and China have ramped up bilateral economic, trade, and diplomatic cooperation over the past year amid the expansion of the Ukraine crisis into a full-on proxy conflict between Moscow and the West. At the same time, Russia has reiterated that the Taiwan issue is China’s internal matter, and called on the US and its allies to butt out.
Russia and China seek to create a new, “more just” world order, one which challenges the unipolar hegemony of the collective West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has announced.

“Our countries are in favor of building a more just world order, and welcome the rise of the number of states which choose the path of free, sovereign development based on their identity and traditions,” Patrushev said, speaking at a meeting with Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi in Moscow on Tuesday.

The Russian official expressed concerns that attempts to build a new, multipolar order have been met with hostility from the US and its allies, who have taken various measures to destabilize the world.
“Specifically, Western powers have unilaterally scrapped a number of major international treaties, including in the field of arms control. Projects which are beneficial only to a small group of countries in the field of new military blocs in various regions around the world are being pushed. The United States and its allies are trying to replace the universal norms of international law with the so-called ‘rules-based order,’” Patrushev said, referring to the favorite buzzwords of the Biden White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon.
FILE - This Oct. 12, 2008 file photo shows a U.S. U2 reconnaissance plane taking off at the U.S. airbase in Osan, south of Seoul, South Korea. The U-2 spy plane outlasted the Cold War, outlived its successor and helped avert the world’s nuclear annihilation a half century ago. Defense cuts now threaten to knock the high-flying reconnaissance aircraft nicknamed the Dragon Lady out of the sky. The Air Force wants to gradually retire the fleet of 32 planes that can soar to an altitude of 70,000 feet, collect intelligence on North Korea and Russia and rapidly send the data to U.S. commanders, a crucial capability with an unpredictable Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and an emboldened Vladimir Putin in Moscow. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
Military
US Military Uses Balloons, Disguises Recon Aircraft as Civilian Planes to Spy on China: GT Report
12:07 GMT
Amid growing pressure on both countries by the West, expanded Russian-Chinese coordination and cooperation is more important today than ever, Patrushev said.
“The bloody events unleashed by the West in Ukraine are just one example. All of this is being done against Russia and China, and to the detriment of developing nations in general. In the context of the campaign by the collective West to contain Russia and China, the further deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination and interaction in the international arena carries particular importance,” the official said.
Emphasizing the “unconditional priority” of Russian foreign policy toward expanding the strategic partnership with the People’s Republic, Patrushev said Russia-China relations are based on principles of mutually respectful dialog and close approaches to resolving various global problems. Ties are strengthened through regular contacts in the United Nations Security Council, the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the bilateral level, according to the official.
Patrushev stressed Russia’s continued support for China’s position on Taiwan. “I want to reaffirm our unwavering support for Beijing on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, which are used by the West to try to discredit China,” the official said.
In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
Asia
Beijing Urges Foreign Nations to Cease 'Ukraine Today, Taiwan Tomorrow' Statements
05:18 GMT
Wang echoed Patrushev on the need to expand cooperation, and told his Russian counterpart that as members of the Security Council, China and Russia carry special responsibility for preserving peace in the world.
“In conditions of a changing international situation, it’s very important and timely to synchronize watches on the bilateral agenda and issues of the international and regional dimension,” Wang said, noting that the two countries need to take “new steps in strategic cooperation in accordance with the changing situation.”
“I believe that today we have very good opportunities to continue our close strategic interaction and contacts in defense of our common strategic interests,” Wang said.

“Sino-Russian relations are mature and solid as a rock, and will withstand the test of the changing international situation," China's top diplomat said. "We are ready, together with the Russian side, in accordance with top-level agreements, to resolutely defend national interests and dignity, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
Asia
‘US, Not China, Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine’, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry
03:55 GMT
Wang Yi announced late last week that China plans to float a new concept paper aimed at bringing an end to the Ukrainian crisis amid continued efforts by the West to expand its proxy war against Russia. In a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference Saturday, Wang expressed China’s support for the “principle of territorial integrity” in international law, while also pointing to the need to respect Russia’s “legitimate security interests” vis-à-vis the US and NATO.
Wang also slammed the US over its role in the crisis, saying “some forces might not want to see peace talks materialize” and that “don’t care about the life and death of Ukrainians [nor] the harm caused to Europe,” but “might have strategic goals larger than Ukraine itself.”
US media reported Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit Russia in April or early May.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала