Wang Yi Touts Rock-Solid Ties With Russia as Moscow Lauds 'More Just' Order Two Nations are Building

Russia and China have ramped up bilateral economic, trade, and diplomatic cooperation over the past year amid the expansion of the Ukraine crisis into a... 21.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-21T17:12+0000

2023-02-21T17:12+0000

2023-02-21T17:55+0000

Russia and China seek to create a new, “more just” world order, one which challenges the unipolar hegemony of the collective West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has announced.The Russian official expressed concerns that attempts to build a new, multipolar order have been met with hostility from the US and its allies, who have taken various measures to destabilize the world.“Specifically, Western powers have unilaterally scrapped a number of major international treaties, including in the field of arms control. Projects which are beneficial only to a small group of countries in the field of new military blocs in various regions around the world are being pushed. The United States and its allies are trying to replace the universal norms of international law with the so-called ‘rules-based order,’” Patrushev said, referring to the favorite buzzwords of the Biden White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon.Amid growing pressure on both countries by the West, expanded Russian-Chinese coordination and cooperation is more important today than ever, Patrushev said.Emphasizing the “unconditional priority” of Russian foreign policy toward expanding the strategic partnership with the People’s Republic, Patrushev said Russia-China relations are based on principles of mutually respectful dialog and close approaches to resolving various global problems. Ties are strengthened through regular contacts in the United Nations Security Council, the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the bilateral level, according to the official.Patrushev stressed Russia’s continued support for China’s position on Taiwan. “I want to reaffirm our unwavering support for Beijing on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, which are used by the West to try to discredit China,” the official said.Wang echoed Patrushev on the need to expand cooperation, and told his Russian counterpart that as members of the Security Council, China and Russia carry special responsibility for preserving peace in the world.“In conditions of a changing international situation, it’s very important and timely to synchronize watches on the bilateral agenda and issues of the international and regional dimension,” Wang said, noting that the two countries need to take “new steps in strategic cooperation in accordance with the changing situation.”“I believe that today we have very good opportunities to continue our close strategic interaction and contacts in defense of our common strategic interests,” Wang said.Wang Yi announced late last week that China plans to float a new concept paper aimed at bringing an end to the Ukrainian crisis amid continued efforts by the West to expand its proxy war against Russia. In a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference Saturday, Wang expressed China’s support for the “principle of territorial integrity” in international law, while also pointing to the need to respect Russia’s “legitimate security interests” vis-à-vis the US and NATO.US media reported Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit Russia in April or early May.

