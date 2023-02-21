https://sputniknews.com/20230221/uk-supermarkets-reportedly-limit-sales-of-some-fruits-vegetables-over-shortages-1107678290.html

UK Supermarkets Reportedly Limit Sales of Some Fruits, Vegetables Over Shortages

Some UK supermarkets have reportedly introduced limits for the purchase of some fruits and vegetables due to stock shortages.

Asda customers can now buy only three items of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower, and raspberries, according to the media. Another major British supermarket chain, Morrisons, will be limiting its customers to purchasing a maximum of two tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and peppers per person starting February 22, the newspaper reported. Lidl, Tesco and Co-op and Sainsbury's have not introduced any restrictions yet, the report said. Despite poor harvests in both Europe and North Africa, and new restrictions on exports from Morocco, the supermarkets' management hopes the situation will improve in the coming days or weeks, the Telegraph added. Earlier in the day, UK media reported that the country has been facing a shortage of tomatoes due to a poor harvest in the supplying countries. In winter, the UK normally receives tomatoes from Morocco, the Netherlands and Spain. After Brexit, local buyers started to heavily rely on imports from Morocco.

