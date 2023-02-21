https://sputniknews.com/20230221/two-previous-uk-pms-re-sound-demand-to-give-fighter-jets-to-ukraine-1107652162.html

Two Previous UK PMs Re-Sound Demand to Give Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Two Previous UK PMs Re-Sound Demand to Give Fighter Jets to Ukraine

British PM Rishi Sunak has pledged Challenger 2 tanks and AS90 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. But he and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have stressed that providing high-maintenance combat aircraft is unrealistic.

2023-02-21T12:14+0000

2023-02-21T12:14+0000

2023-02-21T12:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

uk

ukraine

boris johnson

liz truss

rishi sunak

volodymyr zelensky

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099947740_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_e4bfa4fcdef0ae4a94dd3238458fcba7.jpg

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have again urged PM Rishi Sunak to gift the UK's jet fighters to Ukraine.Their calls came just a fortnight after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to London, where he thanked MPs in Parliament "in advance" for the "wings of freedom" he wants from NATO countries to rebuild his air force.Truss, who succeeded Johnson following his resignation in summer 2022 but was herself forced to quit six weeks later, said she "could not wait to see fighter jets over Ukraine.""We need to do all we can to make sure Ukraine wins this war as soon as possible," she added, reiterating the West's aim to cripple Russia. "We need to do all we can, as fast as we can." Truss also called for the illegally-seized assets of Russian citizens in the UK to be handed over to Kiev, and for sanctions to be maintained until there was "reform in Russia."Sunak attended the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, where Western leaders had many words of praise for Kiev but few concrete pledges of arms.The PM has already pledged 14 of the British army's 227 operational Challenger 2 main battle tanks and up to 30 AS90 self-propelled howitzers — reportedly the army's entire stock of functional vehicles. He has also promised to train Ukrainian pilots to fly fast jets in the UK.But Defence Secretary Ben Wallace poured cold water on the hopes of Kiev's staunchest supporters at the weekend. He told a German newspaper that donations of complex jet fighters were unlikely until after the conflict was over.The Royal Air Force has an active fleet of only around 100 Eurofighter Typhoons FGR4s, having retired its Tornado strike and interceptor jets and Harrier STOVL close support aircraft years ago. The Royal Navy operates US-made F-35B stealth fighters from its two aircraft carriers.The Ukrainian air force had some 150 fixed-wing combat aircraft in flyable condition before Russia launched its military operation in defence of the Donetsk and Lugansk peoples' republics, but even some US officials acknowledge that Russian forces have shot down most of those or destroyed them on the ground.The US claims it has supplied enough spare parts to get another 20 fighters airworthy, while Montenegro has supplied four Su-25 ground attack jets. For its part, Russia has repeatedly stressed that any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20230206/how-aid-to-ukraine-has-left-britains-military-in-a-sorry-state-1107021034.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230209/uk-has-no-fing-jets-to-spare-to-meet-zelenskys-thanks-in-advance-demand-1107107614.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk aid to ukraine, fighter jets, boris johnson and liz truss want fighter jets in ukraine, russia's special military operation in ukraine