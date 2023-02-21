https://sputniknews.com/20230221/terrorists-carry-out-one-attack-on-syrias-idlib-zone-in-past-day-1107643992.html

Terrorists Carry Out One Attack on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation, said.

"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Idlib," Rear Adm. Gurinov said. The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

