Russia's Main Goal is to Make Sure Nuclear Parity Continues to be Respected, Kremlin Says
Russia's Main Goal is to Make Sure Nuclear Parity Continues to be Respected, Kremlin Says
15:56 GMT 21.02.2023 (Updated: 16:24 GMT 21.02.2023)
During his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). Putin emphasized that Russia did not withdraw the accord, but merely froze it, and could return to the deal under certain circumstances.
Russia's main goal is to make sure that nuclear parity continues to be respected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Russia is not withdrawing from [the New START Treaty], as the president stressed, it is a suspension. This is very important, because what the United States and other countries insisted on in terms of inspections is not feasible in the current circumstances of confrontation, which NATO is becoming more deeply involved in. In addition, NATO claimed to be part of the agreement," Peskov said.
He stressed that it was important to take into account the nuclear capabilities of Germany and France.
"The main goal of the president and this country is to make sure that this nuclear parity continues," he added.
The presidential spokesman made the statement just hours after Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty.
"They [the West] seek to inflict a strategic defeat on us and to creep onto our nuclear sites. In connection with this, I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the New START Treaty. I repeat - not exiting from the treaty, but suspending its participation," Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly.
The president explained that the United States, as a party to the treaty, posed an unacceptable ultimatum to Russia, implying that Moscow should comply with the terms of the document, while Washington can do whatever it wants.
At the beginning of February, Putin said, NATO made a statement "factually demanding that Russia 'return to the implementation of the strategic offensive arms treaty,' including the admission of inspections to our nuclear and defense facilities."
"I don't even know what to call this - some kind of theater of the absurd. We know that the West is involved directly in attempts of the Kiev regime to strike the bases of our strategic aviation," Putin said, referring to the Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Engels Air Base.
The president continued by saying that the drones used to attack Russia's strategic facilities were "equipped and modernized with the assistance of NATO specialists. And now they want to inspect our defense facilities. In the current conditions and today's confrontation, this simply sounds like some kind of nonsense."
Putin emphasized that before returning to discussing the treaty, Russia needs "to understand what countries such as France and the United Kingdom consider to be as their strategic arsenals, and how we will take them into account, that is, the combined strike potential of the [North Atlantic] Alliance."
Addressing the Federal Assembly, the Russian head of state furter said that there was information that the US was considering the possibility of full-scale tests of their nuclear weapons, adding that the Russian Defense Ministry and Rosatom must be ready to test Russian nuclear weapons if Washington really does conduct the test first.
Signed in 2010 by then-Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, the New START treaty aimed at restricting Russia and the US' deployed arsenals of strategic weapons and nuclear stockpiles. It was set to expire last year, however, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground and approved a prolongation of the accord for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.