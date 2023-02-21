https://sputniknews.com/20230221/russias-main-goal-is-make-sure-nuclear-parity-continues-to-be-respected-kremlin-says-1107672339.html

Russia's Main Goal is to Make Sure Nuclear Parity Continues to be Respected, Kremlin Says

Russia's Main Goal is to Make Sure Nuclear Parity Continues to be Respected, Kremlin Says

Russia's main goal is to make sure that nuclear parity continues to be respected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2023-02-21T15:56+0000

2023-02-21T15:56+0000

2023-02-21T16:24+0000

russia

new start treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:167:3152:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_5272412d9d0248541d5e272fb8313e7b.jpg

Russia's main goal is to make sure that nuclear parity continues to be respected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.He stressed that it was important to take into account the nuclear capabilities of Germany and France.The presidential spokesman made the statement just hours after Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty."They [the West] seek to inflict a strategic defeat on us and to creep onto our nuclear sites. In connection with this, I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the New START Treaty. I repeat - not exiting from the treaty, but suspending its participation," Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly.The president explained that the United States, as a party to the treaty, posed an unacceptable ultimatum to Russia, implying that Moscow should comply with the terms of the document, while Washington can do whatever it wants.At the beginning of February, Putin said, NATO made a statement "factually demanding that Russia 'return to the implementation of the strategic offensive arms treaty,' including the admission of inspections to our nuclear and defense facilities."The president continued by saying that the drones used to attack Russia's strategic facilities were "equipped and modernized with the assistance of NATO specialists. And now they want to inspect our defense facilities. In the current conditions and today's confrontation, this simply sounds like some kind of nonsense."Putin emphasized that before returning to discussing the treaty, Russia needs "to understand what countries such as France and the United Kingdom consider to be as their strategic arsenals, and how we will take them into account, that is, the combined strike potential of the [North Atlantic] Alliance."Addressing the Federal Assembly, the Russian head of state furter said that there was information that the US was considering the possibility of full-scale tests of their nuclear weapons, adding that the Russian Defense Ministry and Rosatom must be ready to test Russian nuclear weapons if Washington really does conduct the test first.Signed in 2010 by then-Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, the New START treaty aimed at restricting Russia and the US' deployed arsenals of strategic weapons and nuclear stockpiles. It was set to expire last year, however, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground and approved a prolongation of the accord for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.

https://sputniknews.com/20230221/whats-new-start-treaty-and-why-did-russia-suspend-it-1107667839.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230221/putin-west-is-directly-complicit-in-kievs-attempts-to-conduct-strikes-on-russian-strategic-objects-1107655441.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new start treaty, what is new start treaty, russia suspends new start treaty, nuclear parity