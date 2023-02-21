https://sputniknews.com/20230221/russia-makes-demarche-to-us-ambassador-over-washingtons-growing-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-1107658895.html

Russia Makes Demarche to US Ambassador Over Washington's Growing Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

Russia Makes Demarche to US Ambassador Over Washington's Growing Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

Since the start of the Russian special op in Ukraine, the United States has poured billions into the Ukrainian armed forces, supplying vast amounts of military equipment and intel data to Kiev.

2023-02-21T11:32+0000

2023-02-21T11:32+0000

2023-02-21T12:06+0000

russia

us

russia

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

lynne tracy

russian foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105586/06/1055860634_0:311:3924:2518_1920x0_80_0_0_5350c20a3c5c1e0d0ab6a0f674ac56c7.jpg

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to Moscow, Lynne M Tracy, because of Washington's growing involvement in the Ukraine crisis.Moscow stressed that the US should withdraw American and NATO military from Ukraine.Furthermore, the ministry said in a statement that the American side should not interfere in the investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline blast.The statement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual address to the Federal Assembly. The Russian leader said that the Western countries instigated the war in Ukraine, and proceeded to add fuel to the fire by spending $150Bln on military aid to Kiev.Putin noted that over the past few years Moscow has tried to resolve the Ukrainian crisis peacefully, whereas the US and its allies have pumped Kiev with weapons and trained Ukrainian troops, preparing for a big conflict, as the West's goal has been to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20230220/biden-visits-kiev-to-reassure-zelensky-while-support-for-us-proxy-war-in-ukraine-wanes-1107621847.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow summons us envoy, us involvement in ukraine, us in ukraine, us aid to ukraine, how much us spent on ukraine, us military in ukraine, are there us soldiers in ukraine