https://sputniknews.com/20230221/mysterious-ball-found-on-japanese-shore-1107658572.html

Mysterious Ball Found on Japanese Shore

Mysterious Ball Found on Japanese Shore

The Japanese police have restricted access to Enshuhama Beach in the city of Hamamatsu, Japan's prefecture of Shizuoka, after a suspicious ball about 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in diameter, believed to be made of metal, was found on the shore.

2023-02-21T11:26+0000

2023-02-21T11:26+0000

2023-02-21T11:26+0000

asia

japan

ball

mystery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107658426_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ede14e5a19f431903ad273be3eeee1b.jpg

The ball was discovered by a local resident, who called the police at about 08.45 local time on Tuesday (23:45 GMT on Monday), a Japanese broadcaster reported. The traffic in the area is being strictly regulated. The object is currently being checked by specialists who have arrived at the scene, according to the news outlet. Moreover, photos of the balloon have been sent to the Japan Self-Defense Force and the Coast Guard, the report said. No further information on the incident has been provided so far. Later in the day, representatives of the Omaezaki branch of the Japanese Coast Guard told Sputnik they did not yet know what the large metal ball was.

https://sputniknews.com/20230206/tokyo-studying-data-on-chinese-balloon-as-similar-objects-appeared-over-japan-1107007851.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mysterious ball found on japanese shore, mysterious ball in japan, suspicious ball in japan beach