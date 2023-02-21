LIVE UPDATES: President Putin Delivers Annual Address to Federal Assembly

Kremlin: Most Part of Putin's Address Will Likely be Dedicated to Assessment of Reasons for Ukraine Op and Its Inevitability

As the Russian president is set to deliver his annual address to the Federal Assembly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that most part of Vladimir Putin's speech will be dedicated to assessing the reasons for the special military operation in Ukraine and the inevitability from the point of view of Russia's national interests.

Peskov added that the address is expected to last at least an hour.

Aside from giving an assessment to the Ukraine operation, the Russian president will address the country's economy and give his vision of how Russia will move forward amid sanctions imposed by the West.

The Kremlin spokesman believes that Putin's speech will be watched and carefully studied all over the world.