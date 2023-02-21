International
President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly
Russia
LIVE UPDATES: President Putin Delivers Annual Address to Federal Assembly
The head of state will give a speech to Russian parliamentarians and high-ranking officials, outlining the situation in the country and explaining the principal trends of Russian foreign and domestic policy.
LIVE UPDATES: President Putin Delivers Annual Address to Federal Assembly

LIVE UPDATES: President Putin Delivers Annual Address to Federal Assembly

08:38 GMT 21.02.2023 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 21.02.2023)
Being updated
The head of state is giving a speech to Russian parliamentarians and high-ranking officials, outlining the situation in the country and explaining the principal trends of Russian foreign and domestic policy that is to shape the nation's future.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. The event takes place in the historic Gostiny Dvor venue, with a panoply of attendants, including legislators from the Russian State Duma and the Federal Council, members of the cabinet, top officials and religious leaders.
WATCH LIVE BROADCAST OF PRESIDENT PUTIN'S SPEECH ON SPUTNIK, STARTING 09:00 GMT!
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already noted that the special military operation in Ukraine will be the main topic on the agenda, as well as an assessment of international relations.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
09:05 GMT 21.02.2023
WATCH LIVE: President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
Russia
President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly
08:57 GMT
08:48 GMT 21.02.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual Presidential Address to Federal Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
Russia
Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly and What We Can Expect
07:00 GMT
08:41 GMT 21.02.2023
Kremlin: Most Part of Putin's Address Will Likely be Dedicated to Assessment of Reasons for Ukraine Op and Its Inevitability
As the Russian president is set to deliver his annual address to the Federal Assembly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that most part of Vladimir Putin's speech will be dedicated to assessing the reasons for the special military operation in Ukraine and the inevitability from the point of view of Russia's national interests.
Peskov added that the address is expected to last at least an hour.
Aside from giving an assessment to the Ukraine operation, the Russian president will address the country's economy and give his vision of how Russia will move forward amid sanctions imposed by the West.
The Kremlin spokesman believes that Putin's speech will be watched and carefully studied all over the world.
