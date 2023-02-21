https://sputniknews.com/20230221/denmark-sweden-germany-unable-to-set-deadline-for-probe-into-nord-stream-blasts-1107678074.html

Denmark, Sweden and Germany Unable to Set Deadline for Probe Into Nord Stream Blasts

Investigations into the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage conducted by Denmark, Sweden and Germany are not yet completed, and the countries are not ready to give an exact deadline.

The relevant statement was published by the Danish Foreign Ministry on Twitter prior to the UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia. The meeting is scheduled for 20:00 GMT. The diplomats also said that Moscow had been informed on the matter. In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident. On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022. Norway activated the bombs three months later, according to the journalist. The US government has repeatedly denied its involvement in the sabotaging of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation.

