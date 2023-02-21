https://sputniknews.com/20230221/death-toll-from-mondays-earthquakes-in-turkiyes-hatay-rises-to-6-reports-say-1107646119.html
Death Toll From Monday's Earthquakes in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 6, Reports Say
Turkish TV previously reported that a total of four people had been found dead after the earthquakes, and the search operation for two others remaining under the rubble was ongoing.
05:04 GMT 21.02.2023 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 21.02.2023)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish TV previously reported that a total of four people had been found dead after the earthquakes, and the search operation for two others remaining under the rubble was ongoing.
The number of people, killed in Hatay Province by earthquakes that hit the border region of Syria and Turkiye on Monday, has risen to six, according to Turkish press.
The national disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. Later in the day, the Turkish authorities said three people were killed, and about 300 others were injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.
The new tremors come after a series of devastating quakes
that hit parts of Turkiye and Syria on 6 February, leaving more than 40,000 people dead. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the earthquake was the deadliest in the nation's history.