https://sputniknews.com/20230221/death-toll-from-mondays-earthquakes-in-turkiyes-hatay-rises-to-6-reports-say-1107646119.html

Death Toll From Monday's Earthquakes in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 6, Reports Say

Death Toll From Monday's Earthquakes in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 6, Reports Say

Turkish TV previously reported that a total of four people had been found dead after the earthquakes, and the search operation for two others remaining under the rubble was ongoing.

2023-02-21T05:04+0000

2023-02-21T05:04+0000

2023-02-21T05:06+0000

world

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

earthquake

hatay

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107303632_0:122:1207:800_1920x0_80_0_0_d0583f501bfabed46b75867f465fd085.jpg

The number of people, killed in Hatay Province by earthquakes that hit the border region of Syria and Turkiye on Monday, has risen to six, according to Turkish press.The national disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. Later in the day, the Turkish authorities said three people were killed, and about 300 others were injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.The new tremors come after a series of devastating quakes that hit parts of Turkiye and Syria on 6 February, leaving more than 40,000 people dead. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the earthquake was the deadliest in the nation's history.

hatay

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

earthquakes in turkiye's hatay, earthquakes in turkiye, hatay earthquakes