Chechnya Provided Humanitarian Aid to Five Settlements in Syria's Latakia

Five settlements in Syria's Latakia province, affected by the February 6 earthquake, received humanitarian aid from Chechnya, the Russian region's head, Ramzan Kadyrov, said.
"In the province of Latakia, Syrian Arab Republic, in five settlements with a population of more than 11,000 people, volunteers handed over humanitarian cargo from residents of the Chechen Republic and the regional public foundation, consisting of men's, women's and children's clothing, warm bedding, baby food, including juices," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram. Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkiye. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria, where the death toll exceeded 1,400 and almost 2,500 were injured.
