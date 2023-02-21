https://sputniknews.com/20230221/blue-flashes-seen-in-night-sky-over-turkiye-syria-before-monday-earthquakes-1107661810.html

Blue Flashes Seen in Night Sky Over Turkiye, Syria Before Monday Earthquakes

Social media users publish photos and videos of blue flashes seen in the night sky right before the earthquakes that hit the border region of Syria and Turkiye on Monday.

In photos and videos posted on social media, blue flashes and glow could be seen in the sky, followed by underground tremors. The phenomenon was observed by residents of Syria's Latakia Governorate and border areas of Turkiye. Hala Hasan, a professor at the Higher Institute of Earthquake Studies & Research at Damascus University, has said that there was no explanation for the blue flashes appearing in the sky but noted that the electrical and magnetic fields of the atmosphere change before the tremors. Turkiye's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. The Turkish authorities said three people were killed and about 300 others were injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.

