Beijing Urges Foreign Nations to Cease 'Ukraine Today, Taiwan Tomorrow' Statements
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday urged foreign countries to stop fueling the Ukraine conflict and to desist with speculation about Beijing's stance regarding Taiwan.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday urged foreign countries to stop fueling the Ukraine conflict and to desist with speculation about Beijing's stance regarding Taiwan.
"We will continue to promote reconciliation and facilitate negotiations, share China's wisdom for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, work together with the international community to promote dialogue and consultations, address the concerns of all sides, and achieve common security," the minister told a briefing on the occasion of the publication of China's Global Security Initiative.
The minister added that Beijing is calling on "all relevant countries to immediately stop adding fuel to the flame, stop putting the blame and responsibility on China, and stop making a fuss with 'Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow' statements."
The minister said that pressure on Beijing and containment of China "are constantly increasing and getting worse every day, posing a serious threat to China's sovereignty and security."
"China's development is inseparable from a secure international environment. Similarly, without China's security, there will be no world security," Qin said, adding that China has never provoked conflicts or wars, nor has it ever invaded a territory of other countries.
The minister stressed that "China strongly opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics, the Cold War mentality
and confrontation between blocs, and interference in China's internal affairs by foreign powers."
Beijing is resolutely defends state sovereignty, security, interest of development, international impartiality, and justice, the minister said.