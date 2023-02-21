https://sputniknews.com/20230221/beijing-urges-foreign-nations-to-cease-ukraine-today-taiwan-tomorrow-statements-1107646304.html

Beijing Urges Foreign Nations to Cease 'Ukraine Today, Taiwan Tomorrow' Statements

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday urged foreign countries to stop fueling the Ukraine conflict and to desist with speculation about Beijing's stance regarding Taiwan.

The minister added that Beijing is calling on "all relevant countries to immediately stop adding fuel to the flame, stop putting the blame and responsibility on China, and stop making a fuss with 'Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow' statements." The minister said that pressure on Beijing and containment of China "are constantly increasing and getting worse every day, posing a serious threat to China's sovereignty and security." The minister stressed that "China strongly opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics, the Cold War mentality and confrontation between blocs, and interference in China's internal affairs by foreign powers." Beijing is resolutely defends state sovereignty, security, interest of development, international impartiality, and justice, the minister said.

