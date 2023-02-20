International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/world-deserves-a-thorough-investigation-of-nord-stream-sabotage-china-says-1107627633.html
World Deserves a Thorough Investigation of Nord Stream Sabotage, China Says
World Deserves a Thorough Investigation of Nord Stream Sabotage, China Says
A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted how the US became "unusually silent" after Seymour Hersh named Washington as the real culprit behind the explosions that took out Nord Stream.
2023-02-20T13:31+0000
2023-02-20T13:31+0000
world
china
nord stream
sabotage
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg
The international community has the right to demand a thorough investigation of Nord Stream’s destruction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday.The Chinese diplomat pointed out that the explosions that ruptured three of the four pipelines that comprise the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 projects has had a seriously negative effect on global energy markets and on the environment as well.Therefore, Wang Wenbin argued, an “objective, impartial and professional” investigation into this matter should be conducted.During a regular press conference last week, Wang also drew attention to the United States' reaction to the Nord Stream sabotage and how it changed after Seymour Hersh's revelations earlier this month.In February, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released an expose on the Nord Stream’s destruction, claiming that the pipelines were blown up by the United States with assistance from Norway.According to Hersh’s revelations, US navy divers planted explosives on the pipelines during summer 2022 under the cover of a NATO military exercise in the Baltic Sea, with the charges being triggered remotely three months later in order to avoid suspicion.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/new-corroborating-evidence-emerges-showing-us-trace-behind-nord-stream-blasts-1107514989.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_140:0:2359:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_83ae3b8a5da6a1ffbff748cf5d0c6d2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream sabotage, nord stream investigation
nord stream sabotage, nord stream investigation

World Deserves a Thorough Investigation of Nord Stream Sabotage, China Says

13:31 GMT 20.02.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankThe Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.
The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted how the US became "unusually silent" after Seymour Hersh named Washington as the real culprit behind the explosions that took out Nord Stream.
The international community has the right to demand a thorough investigation of Nord Stream’s destruction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday.
The Chinese diplomat pointed out that the explosions that ruptured three of the four pipelines that comprise the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 projects has had a seriously negative effect on global energy markets and on the environment as well.
Therefore, Wang Wenbin argued, an “objective, impartial and professional” investigation into this matter should be conducted.
During a regular press conference last week, Wang also drew attention to the United States' reaction to the Nord Stream sabotage and how it changed after Seymour Hersh's revelations earlier this month.
"Why was it [the US] vocal about investigations and accountability immediately after the Nord Stream blast, and yet unusually silent in the wake of the latest investigative report written by a US journalist?" he inquired.
In February, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released an expose on the Nord Stream’s destruction, claiming that the pipelines were blown up by the United States with assistance from Norway.
Screengrab of video by Swedish media showing underwater drone footage of damaged Nord Stream pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
New Corroborating Evidence Emerges Showing US Trace Behind Nord Stream Blasts
16 February, 17:41 GMT
According to Hersh’s revelations, US navy divers planted explosives on the pipelines during summer 2022 under the cover of a NATO military exercise in the Baltic Sea, with the charges being triggered remotely three months later in order to avoid suspicion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала