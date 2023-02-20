https://sputniknews.com/20230220/world-deserves-a-thorough-investigation-of-nord-stream-sabotage-china-says-1107627633.html
World Deserves a Thorough Investigation of Nord Stream Sabotage, China Says
A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted how the US became "unusually silent" after Seymour Hersh named Washington as the real culprit behind the explosions that took out Nord Stream.
The international community has the right to demand a thorough investigation of Nord Stream’s destruction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday.The Chinese diplomat pointed out that the explosions that ruptured three of the four pipelines that comprise the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 projects has had a seriously negative effect on global energy markets and on the environment as well.Therefore, Wang Wenbin argued, an “objective, impartial and professional” investigation into this matter should be conducted.During a regular press conference last week, Wang also drew attention to the United States' reaction to the Nord Stream sabotage and how it changed after Seymour Hersh's revelations earlier this month.In February, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released an expose on the Nord Stream’s destruction, claiming that the pipelines were blown up by the United States with assistance from Norway.According to Hersh’s revelations, US navy divers planted explosives on the pipelines during summer 2022 under the cover of a NATO military exercise in the Baltic Sea, with the charges being triggered remotely three months later in order to avoid suspicion.
The international community has the right to demand a thorough investigation of Nord Stream’s destruction
, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday.
The Chinese diplomat pointed out that the explosions that ruptured three of the four pipelines that comprise the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 projects has had a seriously negative effect on global energy markets and on the environment as well.
Therefore, Wang Wenbin argued, an “objective, impartial and professional” investigation into this matter should be conducted.
During a regular press conference last week, Wang also drew attention to the United States' reaction to the Nord Stream sabotage and how it changed after Seymour Hersh's revelations
earlier this month.
"Why was it [the US] vocal about investigations and accountability immediately after the Nord Stream blast, and yet unusually silent in the wake of the latest investigative report written by a US journalist?" he inquired.
In February, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released an expose on the Nord Stream’s destruction, claiming that the pipelines were blown up by the United States with assistance from Norway.
According to Hersh’s revelations, US navy divers planted explosives on the pipelines during summer 2022 under the cover of a NATO military exercise in the Baltic Sea, with the charges being triggered remotely three months later in order to avoid suspicion.