International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/us-provided-30-billion-in-military-aid-to-kiev-under-biden-administration-says-us-defense-ministry-1107642552.html
US Provided $30 Billion in Military Aid to Kiev Under Biden Administration Says US Defense Ministry
US Provided $30 Billion in Military Aid to Kiev Under Biden Administration Says US Defense Ministry
The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine exceeded $30 billion since US President Joe Biden took office, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.
2023-02-20T20:09+0000
2023-02-20T20:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
us defense department
biden administration
ukraine
us arms for ukraine
us-ukraine relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100517404_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d5b4d46195626a03d6a576aaaf64607a.jpg
"In total, the United States has committed more than $30.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration," the ministry said in a statement. The statement added that of that amount, $29.8 billion have been provided since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last February. On Monday, Washington announced a new $460 million military aid package to Kiev. The announcement coincided with Biden's secret visit to Ukraine earlier in the day.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100517404_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9842d9f4794fa36c793f3be37d4500bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, kiev, ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us department of defense
joe biden, kiev, ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us department of defense

US Provided $30 Billion in Military Aid to Kiev Under Biden Administration Says US Defense Ministry

20:09 GMT 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington.
This April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine exceeded $30 billion since US President Joe Biden took office, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.
"In total, the United States has committed more than $30.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration," the ministry said in a statement.
The statement added that of that amount, $29.8 billion have been provided since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last February.
On Monday, Washington announced a new $460 million military aid package to Kiev. The announcement coincided with Biden's secret visit to Ukraine earlier in the day.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала