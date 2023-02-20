https://sputniknews.com/20230220/us-provided-30-billion-in-military-aid-to-kiev-under-biden-administration-says-us-defense-ministry-1107642552.html

US Provided $30 Billion in Military Aid to Kiev Under Biden Administration Says US Defense Ministry

US Provided $30 Billion in Military Aid to Kiev Under Biden Administration Says US Defense Ministry

The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine exceeded $30 billion since US President Joe Biden took office, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.

2023-02-20T20:09+0000

2023-02-20T20:09+0000

2023-02-20T20:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us

us defense department

biden administration

ukraine

us arms for ukraine

us-ukraine relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100517404_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d5b4d46195626a03d6a576aaaf64607a.jpg

"In total, the United States has committed more than $30.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration," the ministry said in a statement. The statement added that of that amount, $29.8 billion have been provided since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last February. On Monday, Washington announced a new $460 million military aid package to Kiev. The announcement coincided with Biden's secret visit to Ukraine earlier in the day.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, kiev, ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us department of defense