US Provided $30 Billion in Military Aid to Kiev Under Biden Administration Says US Defense Ministry
The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine exceeded $30 billion since US President Joe Biden took office, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.
"In total, the United States has committed more than $30.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration," the ministry said in a statement. The statement added that of that amount, $29.8 billion have been provided since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last February. On Monday, Washington announced a new $460 million military aid package to Kiev. The announcement coincided with Biden's secret visit to Ukraine earlier in the day.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine exceeded $30 billion since US President Joe Biden took office, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.
"In total, the United States has committed more than $30.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration," the ministry said in a statement.
The statement added that of that amount, $29.8 billion have been provided since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last February.
On Monday, Washington announced a new $460 million military aid package to Kiev. The announcement coincided with Biden's secret visit to Ukraine earlier in the day.