Sputnik Delivers Over Three Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Hit Syrians
Sputnik Delivers Over Three Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Hit Syrians
Sputnik sent the first batch of humanitarian aid to Syria for families affected by the earthquake with the support of Doctor Lisa's Fair Aid Charity Foundation and ANO Avangard.
Sputnik has been collecting "tremendous" amounts of aid from Russians for Syrians throughout the week. The collection brought together baby food, normal food, personal hygiene products, clothes, sleeping bags, tents, medicine, diapers, hygiene products and tools for rubble removal.ANO "Avangard", together with the soldiers of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in the Syrian Arab Republic, delivered a humanitarian cargo to the settlements of the Jableh district in Latakia region, where more than 500 families with children live.ANO “Avangard,” DOSAAF Russia (Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy – ed. note Sputnik), and the Solidarity Charitable Foundation also sent humanitarian cargoes to Syria.Locals received medical supplies, food, clothing, baby food, warm blankets and sleeping bags, drinking water, hygiene products for women and children, and 2,500 individual food rations.Since the first days of the natural disaster, the Russian Federation has been one of the few countries to come to the aid of the Syrian people.Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered the troops of the Russian group in Syria to begin eliminating the consequences of the natural disaster and provide aid to the victims.On the first day, ten combined units were formed, equipped with military and specialized equipment. Soldiers and rescue workers removed debris and searched for survivors, who receive medical and psychological care.In addition to the combined units at the Khmeimim Air Base, a mobile group of military medics has been created.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they have set up blood donation centers and maintain a joint operational headquarters to coordinate the actions of forces and resources involved in providing aid to the victims.
Sputnik has been collecting "tremendous" amounts of aid from Russians for Syrians
throughout the week. The collection brought together baby food, normal food, personal hygiene products, clothes, sleeping bags, tents, medicine, diapers, hygiene products and tools for rubble removal.
As our newsroom was writing about the earthquake in Syria all day on February 6, we realized that we couldn't ignore this tragedy. Within a few days, we had sorted out all the formalities, reached an agreement with the Doctor Lisa Foundation and launched a campaign to collect aid for the Syrians. The response was tremendous. Every day we collected two to three tons of humanitarian aid. People would come and bring us boxes of food, clothes, sleeping bags, anything we needed. It was incredible. It was hard to hold back tears when children came and emptied their piggy banks or donated their drawings and toys for Syrian children, when pensioners came with a package of rice, but they wanted to help in some way. We collected 20 tons of humanitarian aid in seven days, including seven tons of debris removal tools, which we will give to the Syrian [Arab Red] Crescent. We have now completed the first part of the humanitarian aid distribution. Soon our cargo will be delivered to Stamo, Ramlel Junubim Al-Hinadi, Qadmus.
Lina Andreychenko
Sputnik Arabic Radio and Podcast Editor-in-Chief
ANO "Avangard", together with the soldiers of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in the Syrian Arab Republic, delivered a humanitarian cargo to the settlements of the Jableh district in Latakia region, where more than 500 families with children live.
"The cargo we brought to Hmeimim contained many medical supplies, including blood substitutes and broad-spectrum antibiotics. We agreed to hand over all the medicines to the Central Clinical Hospital, as they were urgently needed in the intensive care units and helped save several lives today," Zabil Alekperov, head of Russian Red Cross Emergency Response Team in Moscow, said.
ANO “Avangard,” DOSAAF Russia (Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy – ed. note Sputnik), and the Solidarity Charitable Foundation also sent humanitarian cargoes to Syria.
"This is the first time I've handed out humanitarian aid - it's a huge job, the consequences of the earthquake are really hard, there are dead and wounded, many people are left homeless. In such a situation any help is extremely important. Thanks to the Avangard Center team, our friends and partners, and simply concerned civilians, we managed to collect over seven tons of aid at the request of the local residents," Avangard Director Daria Borisova explained.
Locals received medical supplies, food, clothing, baby food, warm blankets and sleeping bags, drinking water, hygiene products for women and children, and 2,500 individual food rations.
Since the first days of the natural disaster, the Russian Federation has been one of the few countries to come to the aid of the Syrian people
.
"Thank you, Russia, for your help! Once again, your country has given us a helping hand. God grant that your people will never have to go through such a thing," Lama Kaddur, a resident of Tel-Heiri, shared her emotions.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered the troops of the Russian group in Syria to begin eliminating the consequences of the natural disaster and provide aid to the victims.
On the first day, ten combined units were formed
, equipped with military and specialized equipment. Soldiers and rescue workers removed debris and searched for survivors, who receive medical and psychological care.
In addition to the combined units at the Khmeimim Air Base, a mobile group of military medics has been created.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they have set up blood donation centers and maintain a joint operational headquarters to coordinate the actions of forces and resources involved in providing aid to the victims.