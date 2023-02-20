https://sputniknews.com/20230220/sputnik-delivers-over-three-tons-of-humanitarian-aid-to-earthquake-hit-syrians-1107629285.html

Sputnik Delivers Over Three Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Hit Syrians

Sputnik sent the first batch of humanitarian aid to Syria for families affected by the earthquake with the support of Doctor Lisa's Fair Aid Charity Foundation and ANO Avangard.

Sputnik has been collecting "tremendous" amounts of aid from Russians for Syrians throughout the week. The collection brought together baby food, normal food, personal hygiene products, clothes, sleeping bags, tents, medicine, diapers, hygiene products and tools for rubble removal.ANO "Avangard", together with the soldiers of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in the Syrian Arab Republic, delivered a humanitarian cargo to the settlements of the Jableh district in Latakia region, where more than 500 families with children live.ANO “Avangard,” DOSAAF Russia (Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy – ed. note Sputnik), and the Solidarity Charitable Foundation also sent humanitarian cargoes to Syria.Locals received medical supplies, food, clothing, baby food, warm blankets and sleeping bags, drinking water, hygiene products for women and children, and 2,500 individual food rations.Since the first days of the natural disaster, the Russian Federation has been one of the few countries to come to the aid of the Syrian people.Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered the troops of the Russian group in Syria to begin eliminating the consequences of the natural disaster and provide aid to the victims.On the first day, ten combined units were formed, equipped with military and specialized equipment. Soldiers and rescue workers removed debris and searched for survivors, who receive medical and psychological care.In addition to the combined units at the Khmeimim Air Base, a mobile group of military medics has been created.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they have set up blood donation centers and maintain a joint operational headquarters to coordinate the actions of forces and resources involved in providing aid to the victims.

