Russian Exporters to Showcase Tomatoes, Chocolate and Wild Crab at Gulfood 2023

Russian exporters brought half a ton of food technology innovations to Gulfood 2023, including tomatoes, chocolate, wild crabs.

The international exhibition of food, beverages and gastronomy of Gulf countries has opened at the Dubai World Trade Center. The exposition of the Russian Federation at the joint "Made in Russia" stand will be the largest in the history of Russian companies' participation in the Gulfood exhibition. "Some 75 Russian companies will take part in the Made in Russia joint stand," the REC said.The 1,000-square-meter "Made in Russia" stand will feature traditional large producers of grain, butter, meat, milk, and beverages, as well as small and young foodtech companies that produce plant-based meat, premium chocolate with bean-to-bar technology, healthy desserts without flour and sugar, and much more.Gulfood visitors will be able to taste the products of Russian producers. For example, a large agricultural holding brought more than half a ton of fresh tomatoes, a Far Eastern company - wild crabs, a well-known confectionery manufacturer - chocolate, and a foodtech company will all prepare dishes from plant-based minced meat.This year, the stand will feature an interactive multimedia panel created by Russian digital artists. In addition, the stand will have places for meetings, presentations and informal activities, where Russian entrepreneurs can effectively present their brand, increase their visibility, find investors and expand business contacts at the international level.

