https://sputniknews.com/20230220/russian-exporters-to-showcase-tomatoes-chocolate-and-wild-crab-at-gulfood-2023-1107617564.html
Russian Exporters to Showcase Tomatoes, Chocolate and Wild Crab at Gulfood 2023
Russian Exporters to Showcase Tomatoes, Chocolate and Wild Crab at Gulfood 2023
Russian exporters brought half a ton of food technology innovations to Gulfood 2023, including tomatoes, chocolate, wild crabs.
2023-02-20T11:28+0000
2023-02-20T11:28+0000
2023-02-20T11:28+0000
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095146879_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_843dd7de8227e7f29b3b12f592c9c17d.jpg
The international exhibition of food, beverages and gastronomy of Gulf countries has opened at the Dubai World Trade Center. The exposition of the Russian Federation at the joint "Made in Russia" stand will be the largest in the history of Russian companies' participation in the Gulfood exhibition. "Some 75 Russian companies will take part in the Made in Russia joint stand," the REC said.The 1,000-square-meter "Made in Russia" stand will feature traditional large producers of grain, butter, meat, milk, and beverages, as well as small and young foodtech companies that produce plant-based meat, premium chocolate with bean-to-bar technology, healthy desserts without flour and sugar, and much more.Gulfood visitors will be able to taste the products of Russian producers. For example, a large agricultural holding brought more than half a ton of fresh tomatoes, a Far Eastern company - wild crabs, a well-known confectionery manufacturer - chocolate, and a foodtech company will all prepare dishes from plant-based minced meat.This year, the stand will feature an interactive multimedia panel created by Russian digital artists. In addition, the stand will have places for meetings, presentations and informal activities, where Russian entrepreneurs can effectively present their brand, increase their visibility, find investors and expand business contacts at the international level.
https://sputniknews.com/20220518/russian-export-center-companies-show-off-high-tech-products-at-uzbek-exhibition-1095902935.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095146879_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_64c9dfb43cbfdf98fbac9299194f5f76.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian exporters to showcase tomatoes, russian exporters to showcase chocolate, russian exporters to showcase wild crab at gulfood 2023, gulfood 2023, russian exporters at gulfood 2023
russian exporters to showcase tomatoes, russian exporters to showcase chocolate, russian exporters to showcase wild crab at gulfood 2023, gulfood 2023, russian exporters at gulfood 2023
Russian Exporters to Showcase Tomatoes, Chocolate and Wild Crab at Gulfood 2023
Russian exporters brought half a ton of food technology innovations to Gulfood 2023, including tomatoes, chocolate, wild crabs. This is the the 28th edition of the world's largest food and beverage sourcing event in Dubai, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) reported.
The international exhibition of food, beverages and gastronomy of Gulf countries has opened at the Dubai World Trade Center.
The exposition of the Russian Federation at the joint "Made in Russia" stand will be the largest in the history of Russian companies' participation in the Gulfood exhibition. "Some 75 Russian companies will take part in the Made in Russia joint stand," the REC said.
"Russia is one of the largest exporters of agricultural products, with a wide range of products, from grain to chocolate. Our country is already known in the markets of the Middle East, our companies have been participating in one of the largest exhibitions - Gulfood in Dubai - for several years. This time we will present the largest exposition of 'Made in Russia', as the interest in our products is growing every year. Russian exporters already sell some of their products to the Middle Eastern and African markets, but the full potential has not yet been realized," said Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center.
The 1,000-square-meter "Made in Russia"
stand will feature traditional large producers of grain, butter, meat, milk, and beverages, as well as small and young foodtech companies that produce plant-based meat, premium chocolate with bean-to-bar technology, healthy desserts without flour and sugar, and much more.
Gulfood visitors will be able to taste the products of Russian producers. For example, a large agricultural holding brought more than half a ton of fresh tomatoes, a Far Eastern company - wild crabs, a well-known confectionery manufacturer - chocolate, and a foodtech company will all prepare dishes from plant-based minced meat.
This year, the stand will feature an interactive multimedia panel created by Russian digital artists. In addition, the stand will have places for meetings, presentations and informal activities, where Russian entrepreneurs can effectively present their brand, increase their visibility, find investors and expand business contacts at the international level.