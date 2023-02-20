https://sputniknews.com/20230220/russian-envoy-says-media-leak-on-iranian-atom-aimed-at-disrupting-grossis-visit-to-tehran-1107642818.html

Russian Envoy Says Media Leak on Iranian Atom Aimed at Disrupting Grossi's Visit to Tehran

Russian Envoy Says Media Leak on Iranian Atom Aimed at Disrupting Grossi's Visit to Tehran

Perhaps the recent media "leak" is aimed at disrupting the visit of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik.

2023-02-20T20:55+0000

2023-02-20T20:55+0000

2023-02-20T20:55+0000

iran

world

mikhail ulyanov

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

iaea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096164749_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f6c5a67594a42d46c57c497e1c65be70.jpg

Foreign media want to "warm up" the situation around the Iranian atom before the next session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing two unnamed diplomatic sources, that IAEA inspectors had found particles with an 84% enrichment degree in Iran. "You can't go along with the 'stuffing' that some media operate on and whip up passions, taking into account the sensitivity of the situation around the topic of the Iranian atom, you need to wait for the conclusions of experts," Ulyanov added. "If we talk about this situation in terms of the JCPOA, then it is a clear demonstration of the importance of its speedy restoration," the envoy said. According to Ulyanov, the agency's sources demonstrate "the hypocritical position of the Western participants in the Vienna talks", since "if the nuclear deal is revived, the problem with uranium enrichment will disappear by itself — Tehran simply will not be able to produce material with an enrichment level above 3.67%, as it was, in fact, before the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018." "It is surprising that, despite this, Western colleagues tirelessly and publicly repeat concerns about the expansion of the Iranian nuclear program. The issue can be resolved peacefully, diplomatically, without unnecessary drama, threats and blackmail. So the concerns that they splash out on the audience, in fact, resemble 'crocodile tears,'" the permanent representative added.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rafael grossi, tehran, international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran