https://sputniknews.com/20230220/rossiya-segodnya-launches-new-multimedia-news-terminal-in-6-languages-1107623793.html
Rossiya Segodnya Launches New Multimedia News Terminal in 6 Languages
Rossiya Segodnya Launches New Multimedia News Terminal in 6 Languages
International media group Rossiya Segodnya has launched a new multimedia news terminal in Russian, English, Spanish, Arabic, Persian and Chinese that now includes exclusive real-time photo and video footage of events around the world.
For the first time, readers will be able to unlock news stories that used to be subscriber-only. By signing in with social media, users will gain access to exclusive materials as well as breaking news, which they will be able to share. The new terminal has an intelligent search engine that returns relevant news and multimedia results. Other features include quick access to archive materials sorted by date of publication and a new search by tags, including public figures, organizations, events, geographical objects, and categories. Content customization has also been enhanced and user feeds can now be integrated with a Telegram bot. Customized feeds allow subscribers to work with the information they need even easier and faster now. Subscribers of the news terminal now have access to multimedia content that can be downloaded from Sputnik Mediabank and RIA Novosti Mediabank.
Rossiya Segodnya Launches New Multimedia News Terminal in 6 Languages

12:44 GMT 20.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International media group Rossiya Segodnya has launched a new multimedia news terminal in Russian, English, Spanish, Arabic, Persian and Chinese that now includes exclusive real-time photo and video footage of events around the world.
"The Russian media market will have an all-in-one platform for news, photos and videos for the first time in its history. Navigation for our subscribers would be even easier now as they already have been buying not only access to our newswires, but also videos," Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostaev said, noting that the media group has ramped up its media production on par with TV channels.
For the first time, readers will be able to unlock news stories that used to be subscriber-only. By signing in with social media, users will gain access to exclusive materials as well as breaking news, which they will be able to share.
The new terminal has an intelligent search engine that returns relevant news and multimedia results. Other features include quick access to archive materials sorted by date of publication and a new search by tags, including public figures, organizations, events, geographical objects, and categories.
Content customization has also been enhanced and user feeds can now be integrated with a Telegram bot. Customized feeds allow subscribers to work with the information they need even easier and faster now.
Subscribers of the news terminal now have access to multimedia content that can be downloaded from Sputnik Mediabank and RIA Novosti Mediabank.
