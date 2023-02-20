International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/over-11000-ambulance-workers-striking-in-uk-over-low-pay--1107622502.html
Over 11,000 Ambulance Workers Striking in UK Over Low Pay
Over 11,000 Ambulance Workers Striking in UK Over Low Pay
Over 11,000 ambulance workers are striking across England and Wales on Monday demanding higher wages amid a record rise in the cost of living in the United Kingdom, UK trade union GMB said.
2023-02-20T12:22+0000
2023-02-20T12:22+0000
world
uk
cost of living crisis in uk
strike
industrial action
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104942127_0:208:3073:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_a8787639aa022c4fb715a94fad4e5727.jpg
During the last few months, the UK healthcare system has been suffering a severe shortage of health workers, who are leaving the profession because of low wages, price increases, overburdening and inability to get higher qualifications. The situation is further exacerbated by strikes of health workers. Thousands of UK ambulance employees staged repeated protests this winter, which forced the UK government to request the support of the armed forces with a view to keeping the health care system running during the strikes. The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/more-than-4000-uk-physiotherapists-go-on-first-time-strike-over-pay-1106728321.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104942127_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b2c90c218ca6fd88e85e4e30e5d1a52.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk is rocked by strikes, strikes of medical workers in uk, ambulance workers strike
uk is rocked by strikes, strikes of medical workers in uk, ambulance workers strike

Over 11,000 Ambulance Workers Striking in UK Over Low Pay

12:22 GMT 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliAn ambulance is parked outside St Thomas' Hospital in London
An ambulance is parked outside St Thomas' Hospital in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 11,000 ambulance workers are striking across England and Wales on Monday demanding higher wages amid a record rise in the cost of living in the United Kingdom, UK trade union GMB said.
"Over 11,000 ambulance workers are striking across England and Wales today. This is entirely the fault of a tin eared government — that refuses to talk pay," GMB Union wrote on Twitter.
Участницы протеста в в Барселоне, Испания - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
World
More Than 4,000 UK Physiotherapists Go on First Time Strike Over Pay
26 January, 12:28 GMT
During the last few months, the UK healthcare system has been suffering a severe shortage of health workers, who are leaving the profession because of low wages, price increases, overburdening and inability to get higher qualifications. The situation is further exacerbated by strikes of health workers. Thousands of UK ambulance employees staged repeated protests this winter, which forced the UK government to request the support of the armed forces with a view to keeping the health care system running during the strikes.
The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала