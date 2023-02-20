https://sputniknews.com/20230220/north-korea-may-turn-pacific-into-firing-range-kim-jong-uns-sister-warns-1107615936.html

North Korea May Turn Pacific Into 'Firing Range', Kim Jong-un's Sister Warns

On the same day Kim Yo-jong delivered Pyongyang's warning, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards its eastern waters as part of a weapons test.

Kim Yo-jong, a top North Korean politician and sister of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un, has issued a dire warning as the United States continues to flex its military muscles near North Korea’s border.The statement delivered by Kim comes after the United States conducted a joint air exercise with South Korea on Sunday that involved F-35 and F-16 military aircraft, as well as a US B-1 Lancer strategic heavy bomber, and a separate joint air exercise with Japan that same day.In response, Kim Yo-jong declared that North Korea is "carefully examining the influence" the presence of US strategic assets in the region "would exert on the security of our state."Apparently in order to punctuate the message, North Korea conducted yet another short-range ballistic missile test, firing two missiles towards its eastern waters, with both South Korea and Japan promptly condemning this move.

