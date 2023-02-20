International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden Arrives in Kiev for Surprise Talks With Zelensky
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine following the plea of the people`s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst... 20.02.2023, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
russia
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105680293_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a941a13a85b2239183c64032d44a45.jpg
ukraine
russia
ukrainian crisis, новый онлайн для белой редактуры, ukraine, russia
ukrainian crisis, новый онлайн для белой редактуры, ukraine, russia
LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden Arrives in Kiev for Surprise Talks With Zelensky

09:37 GMT 20.02.2023 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 20.02.2023)
Being updated
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine following the plea of the people`s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Despite pledging overall assistance to Ukraine, the US and its allies in NATO and beyond are apparently not that certain about their ability to provide Ukraine exactly with what they have promised. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted last week that there is no unity within Germany on the matter of sanctions against Russia and arms supplies to Kiev.
09:50 GMT 20.02.2023
NATO Sent 1,170 Air Defense Systems, 440 Tanks to Ukraine Since December 2021, Intel Says
NATO states have transferred to Ukraine 1,170 air defense systems, 440 tanks, 1,510 infantry fighting vehicles, and 655 artillery systems since December 2021, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has information that during the period of aggression against Russia since December 2021, NATO countries transferred 1,170 air defense systems, 440 tanks, 1,510 infantry fighting vehicles, 655 artillery systems to the Ukrainian armed forces," the SVR said in a statement.

Additionally, Kiev received from the NATO states 9,800 missiles for multiple launch rocket systems, 609,000 anti-tank rounds and 1.206 million shells, the statement read.
Most of the military equipment provided by Western countries to Ukraine was destroyed by Russian troops, the SVR added.
09:50 GMT 20.02.2023
Biden Arrives in Kiev for Talks With Zelensky
US President Joe Biden has made an unannounced visit to Kiev, where he held a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.
09:49 GMT 20.02.2023
Borrell Says to Discuss in NATO New Military Supplies to Ukraine, Including 155mm Shells

"Tomorrow I will go to NATO together with minister Kuleba, we have a meeting with Secretary General on NATO and the issue will be as today also how do we provide quicker arms to Ukraine, especially ammunition. The most important pressing issue today for Ukrainian army is to have a continuous flow of ammunition of 155mm artillery shells," Borrell said ahead of the EU foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

09:43 GMT 20.02.2023
Air Raid Alert Issued in Kiev Ahead of Visit of 'Important Partners', Ukrainian Authorities Say
