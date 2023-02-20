https://sputniknews.com/20230220/israeli-observers-kicked-out-of-african-union-summit-were-not-invited-says-chairperson-1107599889.html
Israeli Observers Kicked Out of African Union Summit Were Not Invited Says Chairperson
Moussa Faki told reporters after the summit concluded on Sunday that Israeli diplomats were escorted from the event "because we did not invite Israeli officials." The Chairperson of the African Union Commission added that the decision to grant observer status to Israel was suspended pending discussion of this issue by a specially created committee. A source in the Algerian foreign ministry told Sputnik last year that African Union leaders had decided to suspend Israel's observer status, which was granted by Moussa Faki in 2021. A seven-member committee was set up that was supposed to give its recommendations on the issue at this year's summit.
ADDIS ABABA (Sputnik) - Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki has said that Israeli diplomats who were escorted from the opening ceremony of the Addis Ababa summit by security were not invited to the event.
Israeli media reported on Saturday that an Israeli observer delegation at the African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa was kicked out of the opening ceremony.
Moussa Faki told reporters after the summit concluded on Sunday that Israeli diplomats were escorted from the event "because we did not invite Israeli officials."
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission added that the decision to grant observer status to Israel was suspended pending discussion of this issue by a specially created committee.
A source in the Algerian foreign ministry told Sputnik last year that African Union leaders had decided to suspend Israel’s observer status, which was granted by Moussa Faki in 2021. A seven-member committee was set up that was supposed to give its recommendations on the issue at this year’s summit.