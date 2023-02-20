https://sputniknews.com/20230220/irans-atomic-energy-organization-denies-reports-of-enriching-uranium-to-84-purity-1107616125.html

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Denies Reports of Enriching Uranium to 84% Purity

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Denies Reports of Enriching Uranium to 84% Purity

Reports in Western media claiming that Tehran has enriched uranium to 84% distort the reality as the country has never gone beyond the enrichment level of 60%, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Monday.

2023-02-20T10:59+0000

2023-02-20T10:59+0000

2023-02-20T10:59+0000

world

middle east

iran

iran nuclear deal

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

iaea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662088_0:164:3059:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_b2aa4e2320f92bb362003c18f4e98fa1.jpg

The spokesman stated that there could be some individual particles exceeding the enrichment level of 60%, which is a normal issue during the process. On Sunday, US media reported, citing senior diplomatic sources, that international atomic monitors in Iran found uranium enriched to 84% of purity, which is the highest level detected by inspectors in the country so far and just 6% below what is needed for the production of nuclear weapons. In late January, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that Iran had failed to provide the IAEA with explanations on many aspects, as well as violated agreements under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) since the country now had enough enriched uranium to create "several nuclear weapons." The JCPOA, which was negotiated between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council as well as Germany and the European Union in 2015, limited the country's uranium-enrichment level to just 3.67%. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, saying that Iran had violated the deal by developing nuclear weapons in secret. In response, Iran suspended parts of its own obligations under the deal, demanding the US lift sanctions. In December 2021, talks on the revival of the JCPOA resumed. However, progress on the deal was frozen by September 2022 due to a series of protests in the Islamic Republic, which Tehran blames on the US and its regional allies.

https://sputniknews.com/20230116/iran-nuclear-deal-how-us-failed-historic-breakthrough--opened-door-to-seven-years-of-controversy-1106401574.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran nuclear program, iran not creating nukes, iran peacefule nuclear program, joint comprehensive plan of action ruined by us