International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/floods-landslides-result-in-36-dead-in-brazils-sao-paulo-state-media-reports-1107615820.html
Floods, Landslides Result in 36 Dead in Brazil’s Sao Paulo State, Media Reports
Floods, Landslides Result in 36 Dead in Brazil’s Sao Paulo State, Media Reports
Heavy rains, flooding and landslides in Brazil’s state of Sao Paulo have resulted in over 30 deaths, while more than 330 people were left without homes, Brazilian media report.
2023-02-20T10:38+0000
2023-02-20T10:39+0000
americas
brazil
floods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107615559_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_58b0a76d91c3291cd03cb9fd3ed097b8.jpg
The coastal areas of Sao Paulo suffered the most damage in the past day, sections of the Rio-Santos, Mogi-Bertioga and Tamoios highways were blocked and hundreds of people lost their homes, the Brazilian news portal reported on Sunday. Portal said that at least 36 people have died, 35 of them in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao. One of the victims is a 7-year-old girl. According to Brazilian media reports, scores of houses have been completely destroyed by heavy streams of water and landslides; 228 people have been evacuated and 338 were left without homes. Local authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region, Carnival celebrations were cancelled, and military helicopters have been dispatched to the disaster area.
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/millions-of-people-at-risk-of-flooding-due-to-climate-change-research-finds-1107060789.html
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107615559_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_715059df599d7241410a6ff39874a8df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
deathtoll from brazil floods, brazil floods, floods in brazil kill
deathtoll from brazil floods, brazil floods, floods in brazil kill

Floods, Landslides Result in 36 Dead in Brazil’s Sao Paulo State, Media Reports

10:38 GMT 20.02.2023 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 20.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Bruna PradoFloods in Brazil
Floods in Brazil - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Bruna Prado
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Heavy rains, flooding and landslides in Brazil’s state of Sao Paulo have resulted in over 30 deaths, while more than 330 people were left without homes, Brazilian media report.
The coastal areas of Sao Paulo suffered the most damage in the past day, sections of the Rio-Santos, Mogi-Bertioga and Tamoios highways were blocked and hundreds of people lost their homes, the Brazilian news portal reported on Sunday.
This aerial picture taken on June 10, 2022, shows Passu glacier near Passu village in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2023
Science & Tech
Millions of People at Risk of Flooding Due to Climate Change, Research Finds
8 February, 04:09 GMT
Portal said that at least 36 people have died, 35 of them in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao. One of the victims is a 7-year-old girl.
According to Brazilian media reports, scores of houses have been completely destroyed by heavy streams of water and landslides; 228 people have been evacuated and 338 were left without homes.
Local authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region, Carnival celebrations were cancelled, and military helicopters have been dispatched to the disaster area.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала