Beijing Urges US to Stop Spreading Misinformation About China-Russia Ties

It is the United States that pumps the Ukraine conflict with arms, not China, that is why Washington should stop shifting responsibility for fueling the conflict and spreading misinformation regarding military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow

2023-02-20T12:03+0000

2023-02-20T12:03+0000

2023-02-20T12:16+0000

The diplomat also said that the whole international community sees who urged dialogue for peace, and who added fuel to the fire and provoked confrontation. Wang added that China would continue to uphold dialogue efforts and play a constructive role to defuse the crisis. On Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken claimed that China mulled the possibility to provide "lethal" military assistance to Russia, including either weapons or ammunition. Until now, he insisted, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with only "non-lethal" support. The US Secretary of State provided zero evidence to corroborate his claims.

