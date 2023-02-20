https://sputniknews.com/20230220/chinese-foreign-ministry-urges-us-to-stop-spreading-misinformation-about-china-russia-ties-1107620099.html
Beijing Urges US to Stop Spreading Misinformation About China-Russia Ties
Beijing Urges US to Stop Spreading Misinformation About China-Russia Ties
12:03 GMT 20.02.2023 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 20.02.2023)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - It is the United States that pumps the Ukraine conflict with arms, not China, that is why Washington should stop shifting responsibility for fueling the conflict and spreading misinformation regarding military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday.
"We urge the United States to seriously rethink its actions and deeds, take more practical steps to defuse the situation and facilitate peace negotiations, and also stop shifting responsibility and spreading false information," he said at a regular briefing.
The diplomat also said that the whole international community sees who urged dialogue for peace, and who added fuel to the fire and provoked confrontation.
"The US, and not China, constantly supplies weapons to the battlefield. The US has no right to give China orders and instructions, we will also never accept instructions and even threats and pressure by the US regarding Russia-China relations. China’s policy on the Ukraine issue comes down to one phrase: to promote reconciliation and facilitate negotiations," he said.
Wang added that China would continue to uphold dialogue efforts and play a constructive role to defuse the crisis
On Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken claimed that China mulled the possibility to provide "lethal" military assistance to Russia, including either weapons or ammunition. Until now, he insisted, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with only "non-lethal" support. The US Secretary of State provided zero evidence to corroborate his claims.